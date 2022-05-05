GOAFEST: ‘One Show tie-up with Abbys is opportunity to create global standard South Asian awards’

Partha Sinha, President, Response at Bennett, Coleman & Co Ltd and President, The Advertising Club, and Rana Barua, Group CEO, Havas Group India and Chairman, Abby Awards Governing Council 2022, talk of One Show tying up with the Abby Awards and what it means for the forum.

What is your one big impression or thought process about the Abby Awards at Goafest this year?

Partha Sinha: We have made significant progress. To start with, we have received the highest number of entries ever at Goafest this year. There are first time entrants, there are many come-backs and then there is everything in between. We believe we owe it to the industry to raise the judging standard to a global level and we have taken a firm first step towards that.

Rana Barua: For the last 13 years, the Abbys have fuelled the spirit and ambition of the advertising world. They have shone the spotlight on meaningful work being created by our industry and celebrated both creativity and effectiveness. We’re coming back after two difficult years and this edition of Abbys will go down as being the year we celebrated resilience, agility and courage. Also, our collaboration this year with The One Show has added a lot more credibility to the awards. The number of entries received is significantly higher than that in 2018 and 2019. This is a validation of the changes we have introduced in the Abbys.

‘TIE-UP WITH THE ONE SHOW HAS COMPLETELY CHANGED THE GAME’

How has the association with One Show progressed at Goafest? What are your expectations from the association?

Partha Sinha: If there’s one word to describe the Abby Awards at Goafest, it will be ‘game-changer’. And that was made possible by the tie-up with The One Show. The entire judging process happened on the One Show platform – so the question of any bias or lack of transparency was totally put to rest. The tie-up also meant that very reputed global and Indian jury members worked together to judge the work to a global standard. Going forward, we expect the Abby Awards to become the gold standard of awards in South Asia.

Rana Barua: The One Show is one of the world’s most prestigious awards in advertising, design and digital marketing and our association with them has completely changed the game. A lot of effort and thought has gone behind this partnership. The goal was to bring global standards of judging, jury selection, and transparency to the Abbys. This is our first year of association and we are confident that we will witness some path-breaking work being recognized and awarded this year. This year, as a part of our panel of international jury members, we have on board six stalwarts from the global advertising industry - Myra Nussbaum, President & Chief Creative Officer, Havas Chicago, Menno Kluin, Chief Creative Officer of Dentsu US, Aricio Fortes, Chief Creative Officer of BBDO China, Valerie Madon, CCO Asia, VMLY&R, Mariota Essery, Executive Creative Director, Doordash and Jessica Appellaniz, Chief Creative Officer, Ogilvy Latin America.

What has changed about the awards? Tell us about new categories introduced/any categories discontinued… or any new rules at the Abbys?

Rana Barua: Our industry has undergone tectonic shifts in the last two years. This needed to reflect in the categories of the Abbys. Hence, we have introduced a few new categories like Diversity, Equity & Inclusion in Creative, as well as Innovative Use of E-commerce and Innovative Use of Gaming in Media.

Rana, as Chairman of the Abby Awards Governing Council, what are some of the steps you have taken to make the awards better, more transparent and above controversy this year?

Rana Barua: The biggest step this year that has taken us closer to being a more transparent and credible award show is our partnership with The One Show. The One Show brings with it a rich legacy of celebrating and awarding some of the most path-breaking ideas that make a meaningful difference from across the globe. This association has also ensured we are able to bring home some of the best global practices in terms of the jury and judging processes that have helped us add more credibility to the Abbys.

Many big agencies have dissociated themselves from the Abby Awards at Goafest. Has there been any conversation with the non-participating agencies to bring them back?

Partha Sinha: Contrary to popular belief, the Abby Awards are not run to make money, but run by a body that the industry owns. So, the responsibility of being a part of the Abbys should lie with the agencies themselves. Having said that, there were many historical reasons which alienated some agencies. Our job was to eliminate all such issues and we have done that. The tie-up with One Show has created a credible and authentic process and raised the standard to a global level. Many people from India have judged One Show and also judged this year’s Abbys. They are in total agreement with that. This year, the tie-up took us a little while. That, coupled with Omicron, made a few agencies uncomfortable logistically. But most agency creative heads are now extremely positive and hopefully going forward we don’t need to bring anyone back – people should come back of their own volition.

A couple of years back, following the controversy over scam ads, the AGC had started putting up the Abby shortlists a few weeks in advance for people to raise objections if they wanted… that doesn’t seem to have been continued… why?

Rana Barua: While I don’t want to comment on past regimes and rules, I firmly believe that as an industry we have evolved and come of age. Today, agencies have become like consultants resolving business challenges and are viewed as partners in the client’s business. In short, the client-agency relationship has also evolved. So, the challenges of the past are redundant in this new world order. As a matter of fact, the association with The One Show is a testimony of this and also strengthens the dignity of the Abbys.

SHOULD THE ABBY AWARDS BE SEPARATED FROM GOAFEST?

The Abbys will be held at Goafest in partnership with the AAAI for the 13th year after a break of two years due to the pandemic. There are people who think the Abby awards should be separated from Goafest. What is your comment?

Partha Sinha: This conversation is a complete waste of time – both the organisations are complete committed to it and as of now nothing has happened that can cast any doubt on it.

What are the challenges before the Ad Club with regard to the Abby Awards at Goafest? Overall, what needs to change about Goafest, according to you?

Partha Sinha: There are no challenges for Abby awards – there are only opportunities. We have the opportunity of creating a South Asian award of global standards. It should not only celebrate creative excellence but can become a shortlisting process for the global awards. The best work from South Asia will be seen and discussed by the best of the jury from South Asia and across the globe before any global show takes place. That will give some great advantage to good work from this region.

Published on: Thursday, May 05, 2022, 09:47 AM IST