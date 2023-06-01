GameChangers 2022: PG Aditiya – The power centre of creativity is shifting down South

Gautam Reghunath and PG Aditiya, Co-founders of Talented, were crowned Medianews4u GameChangers 2022 in the Agency Partners category at the awards ceremony in Chennai on 31st May 2023.

The fifth edition of the annual event recognising path breaking contributions in the space of advertising, media and marketing awarded winners in 13 categories.

The duo’s citation reads as follows:

The GameChanger 2022 Award for National - Agency Partners is conferred on Gautam Reghunath & PG Aditiya, Co-founders, Talented:

For doing what every agency dreams of – putting India on top at the Cannes Lions stage and other international platforms.

For consistently building on global fame with differentiated work that got brands noticed and built brand love.

For demonstrating that a team that brought in global laurels can use creativity and innovation to create impact for brands on the ground among Indian consumers.

For charting a new path by democratising agency structure, thereby making advertising attractive for future talent.



On receiving the award, Aditiya said, “The jury has bestowed huge kindness on me and my Co-founder and the team at Talented. We look at that as responsibility for the work that is yet to be done. I grew up in Chennai, my co-founder grew up in Kerala. We have a huge sentimental value to shifting the power centre of creativity and advertising (down South). I moved to Bengaluru about five years ago. At that time the joke was that you have to play Karnataka Tourism (to attract talent). You have to attract them with a bunch of collateral outside work, like Hampi, Mysore, and other tourist attractions. I am very happy to say that we don’t need to do it anymore. People from across the country are moving to what is probably considered the challenger to Mumbai for creativity. The next five years is our time – India’s and especially South India’s. I look forward to being a drop in that ocean of pride we are all about to see.”