Four Recommendations For Businesses Impacted By Google's 2024 Core Update

Google's August 2024 core update caused considerable shifts in search rankings. The update primarily focused on enhancing the quality of search results by cracking down on low-quality, unoriginal and AI-generated content. It aimed to promote better quality content while demoting low-value SEO-focused information — duplicates, unstructured, unhelpful and AI-generated content, affecting websites that rely on automated or mass-produced strategies. Many businesses experienced significant changes in their organic traffic and search rankings during this period.

Businesses which saw their search rankings and organic traffic decline were majorly the ones which used AI-generated content or repurposed video and written content from other organisations. It is a welcoming step for companies to offer real value to consumers by producing original, in-depth content tailored to user needs rather than solely optimising for search engines. The step brings in a user-first approach, helping and trying to solve queries of the user and not manipulating the Google bot.

Here are some recommendations:

Focus On Enhancing E-E-A-T

To enhance the site's E-E-A-T (experience, expertise, authoritativeness and trustworthiness) and improve search rankings, it is crucial to focus on delivering firsthand experience and knowledge about the subject. It is important to offer in-depth, valuable insights into relevant topics to establish expertise and stick to areas where the site can become an authoritative voice. Building trust requires consistently providing reliable and accurate information. By concentrating on the most relevant topics within one’s niche, businesses can strengthen their site's credibility and boost their overall performance in search rankings.

Stay Within A Niche

Google rewards websites that demonstrate deep expertise. Providing content that addresses key issues within the area of specialisation helps establish the company’s authority and trustworthiness. Companies should focus on producing unique and insightful information to enhance user experience.

Avoid Lateral Topics

Venturing into lateral topics that are loosely connected to one’s main subject can dilute the perceived expertise of the site. Instead, companies should focus on answering specific, relevant queries that the target audience is searching for.

Build A Long-Term Content Strategy

Focusing on long-term content strategy can build long-term growth for the website. Prioritise a long-term content strategy that builds sustainable growth for the website. By developing high-quality, need-based content, which aligns with the audience's needs and queries, businesses can continuously attract visitors and strengthen the site’s authority over time. This approach enhances the site's visibility and ensures steady, long-term growth in traffic and engagement.

In summary, for businesses that have experienced a sudden loss in traffic, the recommendation is to reassess their content strategies, focusing on producing unique and insightful material that enhances the user experience. Quick fixes are discouraged; instead, businesses should focus on creating in-depth content. Google has also introduced tools to help diagnose traffic drops, emphasising the importance of aligning with its guidelines on content quality and user experience improvements. It is important to understand that by proactively adapting the SEO strategy to align with Google's evolving priorities, one can not only maintain the search engine rankings but grow their organic traffic.

(The author is the Co-Founder of Digixpressions)