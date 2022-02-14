For Tata Play CEO Harit Nagpal, it is playing to win

Harit Nagpal, MD & CEO, Tata Play is upbeat about the recent brand refresh exercise from Tata Sky to Tata Play, the new identity symbolic of the company’s expanded range of offerings, including OTT content. His focus is on making content discovery even more easy and simple, as he moves to be future-ready for a universe that will see both TV and OTT expand.

“I'm still growing up… I haven't stopped growing up yet,” declares Harit Nagpal MD & CEO of Tata Play, looking back at his professional journey of 37 years across Lakme, Marico, PepsiCo, Shoppers Stop, Vodafone and now Tata Play (formerly Tata Sky). At one point, he recalls moving from a frontline role to a role where he had subordinates and “having butterflies in the stomach” about the unnerving task of dealing with them. “You're afraid inside, but you appear bold outside. And then your practice, of acting to be bold, becomes your lifestyle. It comes naturally to you. That's what I went through exactly with the first three subordinates that I had, two of them of my father's age. I was seriously scared, but I survived,” says Nagpal, who has been in his current role for 11 years now, and has just accomplished the successful rebranding of Tata Sky to Tata Play, and its transition from a Direct-to-Home (DTH) major into a full-fledged content distribution company.

FROM TATA SKY TO TATA PLAY

So what mandated the rebranding of Tata Sky - started as a joint venture between Tata Sons and TFCF Corporation (formerly known as Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc., now a part of the Walt Disney Company) - to Tata Play at this time? Says Nagpal, “In 2006, we had started as a television distribution company via satellite. In the highly commoditized business that we are in, where there is no exclusivity - the content is same, the price is the same, the distribution is the same, the technology is the same - to get a third of the market in a four-player or five-player market, we must have done something right. We have been a consistent No. 1 for a long time. However, we did notice a couple of years ago that some of the customers had also started watching OTT, in addition to television. It’s not that you are a pure OTT viewer, or a pure TV viewer - you are both. We are content distributors as such and not wedded to DTH; so, we thought we should also be offering the consumer OTT content. Then, just as we had done for television, we made content discovery on OTT easy. Our aim was to create a platform rather than a wholesale model of apps, for easy content discovery. For example, if you’re a fan of Bangla comedy, then I should be able to help you find Bangla comedy from across 10/15/20 apps that you are subscribed to, rather than you going from one app to another, looking for Bangla comedy, and by the time you find one, you're not in the mood to watch. So, we spent a couple of years putting together a platform where the apps lay at the back. What the customer saw was one screen on which he or she could choose the genre and the language of content to watch - from latest to oldest. We first tried it out on our own customers, as they would be more forgiving! The platform required a whole lot of fine-tuning over a period, to iron out all the faults. But when we started going to our customers with the OTT app, somewhere in their mind was that OTT is OTT, TV is TV. The two are enemies and shall not survive together. They wouldn't believe that Tata Sky could sell OTT also. That brought home the need for a refresh to the brand, so that the customer starts believing that we are both TV and OTT. While doing it, we have retained what took us to the top of the DTH sheet - service. We basically take the friction out of watching content.”

THE GROUND EXPERIENCE

Three days after the rebranding happened on January 26, Nagpal travelled to the rural areas of Uttar Pradesh and Bihar to test the ground for himself, meeting customers first hand. “I just walked into their homes and asked them about the new Tata Play, and I did not find anybody who did not know about it. I did not find any home that was a free-to-air user or a cable user or whatever, who did not know that Tata Sky was now Tata Play,” says Nagpal. “Each one of those was a moment of delight for me - that in a period of three days, we'd been able to reach some of the furthest, deepest, remotest places in the country with our message and it had registered with people.” He agrees that the campaign to promote the new brand identity designed by Ogilvy India has delivered on its objective, with Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan as the face of the campaign in the national markets and R Madhavan and Priyamani in the South markets. “The brand has been used by two crore or more homes, which means 10 crore or more humans, and is also liked and loved. So the job of rebranding is not advertising, but brainwashing,” he quips.

The Jhingalala Story: Incidentally, the quirky brand tagline 'Isko laga dala toh life jingalala' that has resonated with audiences over 15 years, is one slogan that has survived despite the change of agency and change of brand name. “I don't think anybody in the world can claim that a slogan has survived a change of agency as well as a brand refresh. The moment an agency changes, the new agency does not accept your previous agency’s line. Our jingle survived, so obviously it must be loved,” says Nagpal.

FOCUS ON DISCOVERY

While an enormous amount of content is available on-demand and across a multitude of devices these days, the challenges behind discovering this content and time spent searching has become more acute. Nagpal’s single focus is to improve content discovery for the brand’s 23 million subscribers, and simplifying the distribution process. “Our only insight is that people watch genres and not channels. It’s a language and genre combination that a person watches. It is for a distributor like ourselves to firstly have deals with everybody at the back-end so that whatever the customer wants to watch is available, and secondly, to ensure finding that content is easy for the customer. That's where we will constantly need to keep evolving, even after we made, according to us, the easiest way of discovering content. For example, today if you have a Tata Play Binge app on your phone, you go there and you can press a button and say ‘Bangla comedy’ or ‘Byomkesh Bakshi’ or ‘investigation’ and it will throw up a choice of the latest under that language and genre. That’s what our job is – be it TV or OTT. In fact, the job becomes even more tedious for us when it comes to OTT in helping you find your content and then a recommendation engine on top of that as the choice is boundless,” he explains.

BE STRAIGHTFORWARD

Asked to divulge his life mantra, Harit Nagpal says, “Be straightforward and honest at work, and straightforward and honest at home. To maintain that, making sure that you don't compromise on it very often, is the motto for me.”

