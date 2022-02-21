BrandSutra Annual Lecture: The people who added to the excellent vibes of the evening

It was a warm gathering of intelligentsia for the very first edition of the BrandSutra Annual Lecture delivered by veteran adman Kailash Surendranath of ‘Mile Sur Mera Tumhara’ fame at Free Press House in Mumbai. The event was also a celebration of one successful year of BrandSutra launched by the Free Press Journal, to bring life, leadership and business lessons from the chief executives and marketing heads of major brands to readers.

Here's a glimpse of attendees at the ‘BrandSutra Annual Lecture’, who made it more meaningful with their presence and contributed to the excellent vibes of the evening.

Tanya Goyal, Nandini Kumar, Ashwani Kumar (Addl. Chief Secretary, Revenue and Forest Dept., Government of Maharashtra) and Abhishek Karnani of Free Press Journal |

Kailash Surendranath, brand and editorial consultant Geeta Rao with former Britannia MD & CEO Sunil Alagh, founder of SKA Advisors |

Bharat Patel of the Indian Society of Advertisers (ex-Chairman & MD, Procter & Gamble India) with Zaccheaus Lim, Vice Consul (Political) of Singapore Consulate in Mumbai |

Kailash Surendranath, Bharat Patel, Sunil Alagh and Paulomi Dhawan of ISA |

Author and columnist Mitrajit Bhattacharya, Ramesh Narayan of Canco Advertising and Ajay Kakar of Aditya Birla Capital |

Guocai Tang, Consul General, Chinese Consulate in Mumbai |

Abhishek Karnani with Mohit Kapoor of Jio Platforms |

Kailash Surendranath and Sandeep Bangia of Tata Power |

Pushpa Parashar and Kavita Gugnani Shah of Concern India Foundation |

Amit, Sangeeta and Punit Batra of Ratan Batra Advertising |

Kshiraja Surendranath, Parthip Thyagarajan of WeddingSutra and Arti Surendranath |

(In the foreground) Francesca Shroff, Chirag Asnani and Hardhik Vardhan |

Ashok Advani of Business India group and Sandeep Bangia |

Neuro-physician Dr Joy Desai with Tanya Goyal |

Kamy Shah of Magnate Publishing House, creative consultant Sonal Dabral, Beverley Dabral and Arti Surendranath |

Sandeep Bangia, Jai Talwar and Kaevan Umrigar of Rediffusion |

The Surendranaths – Angad, Kailash, Arti and Kshiraja at the event |

Rajeev Raja of Brandmusiq and wife Meera Raja, co-founder of Wherefore |

Kailash Surendranath and artist Kahini Atre Merchant |

Published on: Monday, February 21, 2022, 10:21 AM IST