Abbys at Goafest 2023: Leo Burnett takes Creative, Digital Agency of the Year titles

Leo Burnett romped home with the Creative Agency of the Year title with five Gold and 24 Abbys on day three of the Abby One Show at Goafest 2023, adding up to a tally of 122 points.

In second place with four Gold, 14 Abbys and 78 points was L&K Saatchi & Saatchi. FCB Group came a close third with 74 points, earned from two Gold and 14 Abbys.

Among the big winners of the night was Leo Burnett’s ‘The Missing Chapter’ and Airtel ‘175 Replayed’, and Zepto’s ‘Indian Stretchable Time’.

Leo Burnett also took home the Specialist Branded Content Agency of the Year and Brand Activation and Promo Agency of the year titles. This was in addition to the Digital Agency of the Year crown conferred on the agency earlier in the three-day festival that wound to a close on 26th May.

Rajdeepak Das, CEO & CCO, Leo Burnett South Asia, said, “It’s been a long journey to this point and each piece of work which has won today is uniquely Burnett – impactful, creative and new age. As we say at Burnett: Epic Brands, Epic Work! And to see so many of our brands winning across categories is truly what makes this special.”

Dheeraj Sinha, CEO, Leo Burnett South Asia & Chairman, BBH India, said, “The most gratifying part of this win is that it proves we’ve built a culture of creativity at Leo Burnett. The ambition always was to build success at scale and with global impact. Agency of the Year across two years in a row along with the Digital agency of the year and two Grand Prix, that too across multiple clients and campaigns is a testimony to everyday, relentless push for excellence at the agency. This moment belongs to all the Leo Burnetters, their loved ones who let us keep them away for long hours, to all our clients who put their unflinching trust in us and our partners in production and technology who leave no stones unturned to give shape to our ambitious ideas. This is also a moment of gratitude and humility, to stay hungry and work hard to be the best in the world, bar none.”

Oreo ‘Bring Back 2011’ - Brand Activation & Promo - Leo Burnett

Airtel 5G ‘175 Replayed’ - Digital Craft - Leo Burnett

Whisper ‘The Missing Chapter’ - Innovative Use of OOH - EssenceMediacom

In the Media Abbys, EssenceMediacom was crowned the Media Agency of the Year, winning a Grand Prix, four Golds and 20 metals to earn 122 points.

The agency won the lone Grand Prix awarded for ‘The Missing Chapter’ for Whisper India, in the category of Innovative Use of OOH.

Mindshare won six of the 25 Gold Media Abbys awarded on the night, the most by an entrant, to end up in second place with 106 points.

Madison Media had as many Gold Abbys as EssenceMediacom, at four.

Mindshare also took home the Specialist Technology and Mobile Agency of the Year titles awarded on the day.

In the Technology Abbys, Mindshare won a Gold, two Silvers and a Bronze adding up to 24 points, to inch ahead of Leo Burnett’s 22-point haul from a Gold, a Silver and two Bronze Abbys and Madison’s 20 points from a Gold, a Silver, a Bronze and one merit certification.

In the Mobile Abbys, Mindshare won a Gold and two Silvers to net 20 points, followed by Enormous with 12 points from two Silvers and Leo Burnett also with 12 points from a Silver, Bronze and merit certificate. Ibs Fulcro was the only other agency to win Gold.

FCB Group India won the Direct and PR Specialist Agency of the Year titles.

In the Direct Abby competition, FCB Group India won two Golds, four Silvers, a Bronze and three merit certificates to earn 50 points, ahead of Leo Burnett India’s 32. Mindshare was the only other agency to win Gold in the Direct Specialist category.

Good Morning Films bagged five Gold and 20 Abbys to emerge as the Video Craft Specialist of the Year. Four of the production house’s five Golds were for Cadbury Bournville’s #TruyIntense film.

In the PR Abby competition, FCB Group won four Golds in a tally of eight metals. Leo Burnett and VMLY&R won a Gold Abby each.

In the Design Abby competition, COG Culture won five Silver, eight Bronze and three merit certificates to earn 68 points, earning it the Design Specialist Agency of the Year title.

Leo Burnett won two Gold Design Abbys, while FCB Group won one. Both Leo Burnett’s Golds were for Whisper’s ‘The Missing Chapter’.