Zixa Strong to ensure pain free run for all VVMC Marathon participants

December 06: The Vasai Virar Municipal Corporation Marathon announced a tie up with Zixa Strong as the Pain Relief and Recovery Partner at a press conference held in the city recently.

The partnership was announced by the Honourable Commissioner of the Vasai Virar City Municipal Corporation Shri Anilkumar Pawar, who said Zixa Strong’s presence would largely benefit the 8000 plus participants in the timed categories of the National level Vasai Virar Municipal Corporation Marathon, to be run on December 11, 2022.

A 5000 square feet Recovery Zone will be set up after the finish line at the New Viva College, which would be manned by physios, who would administer Zixa Strong Spray and Gels to relieve runners of aches and pains after their run.

“It is a great privilege for us to come onboard as the Official Pain Relief Partners for the 10th edition of Vasai Virar Municipal Corporation Marathon, which sees the participation of some of the city’s most seasoned runners, as well as those living an active lifestyle! Marathoners often struggle with muscle aches & joint pains – at Zixa, we believe pain is a part of the journey and we empower them to #RiseAgain. We look forward to a powerful association and are committed to support the running community to achieve their goals,” said Mr. Ashish Bhutia, MD of the company.

Zixa Strong is a natural, high-performance, fast-acting pain relief range by Jenburkt Wellness and is India’s first and only brand harnessing innovative Oil-In-Water FlashMicelle® Technology for rapid pain relief. Zixa Strong is available in 3 topical formulations– Gel, Spray and Roll-On.

Zixa Strong’s powerful oil-in-water FlashMicelle® technology gets quickly absorbed into the skin and leaves it non-sticky and stain-free. Zixa’s team of innovators and scientists has harnessed this powerful technology for the very first time to deliver fast-acting pain relief for intense muscle and joint pains.

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification[at]gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor