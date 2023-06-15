Zenith plans to expand its coworking facility in Raipur, Chhattisgarh

“The expansion is to accommodate the waitlist since we launched” Cofounder – Adarsh Sharma

New Delhi (India), June 14: With the rising demand for flex workspaces and hybrid solutions, Zenith leaps forward to expand its coworking facility in the city. Zenith is currently operational at 100% occupancy in Currency Tower, Raipur, which is the most iconic commercial building in the city. With the expansion, the company will be able to expand its office space offerings. The startup has been remarkable in developing a thriving community, bringing partnership benefits to its members, and delivering on its commitments.

Adarsh Sharma, co-founder & CEO of Zenith Coworking Space, elaborated on the growth strategy, saying, “The expansion is to accommodate the waitlist since we established our first space in Raipur with 100% pre-booking.”

The coworking space company is known for delivering high value for money workspace. The organization’s focus on affordability and services makes it a popular choice for every segment, ranging from freelancers to big corporations. Zenith continues to outperform its rivals in a number of areas and has a sizable portion of the state’s market. The expansion will strengthen the organisation’s presence in Chhattisgarh.

While talking about the company’s approach, Shaily Toppo, Cofounder & COO of Zenith Coworking Space, mentioned, “There has been no day when we don’t think about how we can add more value to our members. We are not just limited to providing better workspaces, but we’re continuously striving to become a platform that supports growth for every category of company that we host.”

Zenith was founded by two young entrepreneurs, Adarsh Sharma and Shaily Toppo, in March 2021 with the idea to create a robust community of young entrepreneurs, budding startups and aspiring entrepreneurs from diverse backgrounds. The organization focuses on workspaces that don’t just provide desks and chairs but inspire workplaces and an environment that promotes collaboration.

In March 2022, Zenith rented its first space in Currency Tower, Raipur. Before the launch of the space, the company onboarded Byju with 200 seats under the Enterprise Solutions category. Zenith currently hosts clients from multiple industries ranging from freelancers to incubated startups like Younicorn.club to big corporates like Byju’s, Zomato and others. The coworking startup has become a favourite spot for all the working professionals in the city and has a huge waitlist of clients looking forward to shifting their offices to Zenith.

The strategic partnerships of the company to provide a better platform for its members include its tie-ups and associations with the companies like Paytm, IBM, AWS, Cashfree, Liveplan, Taskade, Mergify, Poweruser, Retool and more that provide free usage credits and exclusive discounts. The company is working on adding more partners to support its early-stage startup members.

