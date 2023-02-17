Zee Studios and Makhija Films’ “Joram” Selected for International Film Festival Rotterdam

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 16: Zee Studios and Makhija Films are thrilled to announce the selection of their latest production, Joram, for the prestigious International Film Festival Rotterdam (IFFR). Joram is the only Indian full-length feature film to be selected for the festival.

The film follows the story of a father, played by Manoj Bajpai, who is on the run with his daughter to escape his past and the forces that want him dead. The talented cast also includes Zeeshan Ayub, Rajshree Deshpande, Tannishtha Chatterjee, and Smita Tambe. The film is produced by Devashish Makhija and Anupama Bose, with Pankaj Batra serving as Co-Producer and Executive Producer.

“We are delighted to have Joram selected for the International Film Festival Rotterdam. It is an honour to be the only Indian full-length feature film selected for the festival. We hope that audiences around the world will enjoy this gripping and emotional film, and we are excited to showcase it at this renowned festival.” said Pankaj Batra, co-producer and executive producer of Joram. One of Pankaj Batra’s notable contributions to the film industry was serving as an Executive Producer for the movie “Almost Pyaar with DJ Mohabbat,” directed by Anurag Kashyap and starring Vicky Kaushal, Alaya F, and Karan Mehta.

IFFR is known for its high-quality line-up of carefully selected feature films, short films, and media art. The festival focuses on showcasing recent work by talented new filmmakers, as well as retrospectives and themed programmes. IFFR is also known for its support of new and adventurous filmmaking talent through its co-production market CineMart, its Hubert Bals Fund, Rotterdam Lab, and other industry activities.

