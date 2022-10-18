Zaid Khan does Ganga Aarati in the ancient city of Varanasi |

Banaras is a film that unfolds in the ancient city of Varanasi. And the holy Ganges has a unique relationship with this historic city. And that is how hero Zaid Khan experienced a rather special moment recently.

Having shot major portions of his debut film Banaras in this city and also having a hit song called Mayagange in the film that was picturised on the banks of Ganges, Zaid Khan was clear that his bond with the city is further heightened.

The debutant decided to be part of the Ganga Aarati on the banks of the holy Ganga and after performing it, the actor has come away elated. Along with his heroine Sonal Monteiro, Zaid became a part of the evening celebrations and this has completely overwhelmed him.

In fact, owing to their pan India promotions, the pair have been going to different states and also visiting the religious sites unique to that region. And that is how Ganga Arati also happened.

Meanwhile Banaras directed by Jayatirta will hit screens on November 4 and has been produced by National Khan Productions.