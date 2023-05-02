z3 Relaxed Luxury Presents Seersucker Shirts For Summer 2023

z3 Relaxed Luxury Presents Seersucker Shirts

Inspired By The Colours Of Summer Seen On The Italian Riviera

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 2: Invented in India, Seersucker fabric is known as “Shir O Shakar”, meaning “milk & sugar”, from the resemblance of its smooth & rough surface akin to the smooth texture of milk and the bumpy texture of sugar.

The 2023 range of z3 Seersucker shirts are made in 100% cotton; the fabric is woven in a manner that some threads are bunched together, giving the fabric a puckered appearance in places. This creates extra pockets of space, allowing for increased air circulation & breathability.

Seersucker’s wrinkled/ puckered look is the special feature of the garment; even if the garment is ironed flat, it will regain its wrinkled nature so one can save time and effort and enjoy the puckering of the garment.

The 2023 range of z3 Seersucker shirts is available in “The Colours of the Italian Summer” as seen on the Amalfi Coast located on the Italian Riviera.

Commenting on the launch Mr. Salman Noorani (Vice Chairman & M.D. ZCCL*) said, “Our 100% cotton Seersucker shirts in z3 are a unique offering from the House of ZODIAC and are made with the eco-friendly manufacturing process. I urge you all to log on to https://www.zodiaconline.com/sustainablemanufacturing and see how we do this.”

To Preview z3 Relaxed Luxury’s 2023 Seersucker Collection

Online: https://www.zodiaconline.com/z3-seersucker-collection

Available Across All Zodiac Stores: https://www.zodiaconline.com/storelocator

Zodiac Clothing Company Limited (ZCCL) is a vertically integrated, transnational that controls the entire clothing chain from design, manufacturing, and distribution to retail sales. With a manufacturing base in India & sales offices across India, the UK, Germany and the USA, ZCCL has almost 2500 people in its fold. The company operates a 5000 sq. ft. Italian-inspired design studio at its Mumbai Corporate office, which is a LEED Gold-certified building. The brand is retailed across India at premium prices through over 100 company-managed stores and over 1000 multi–brand retailers.

