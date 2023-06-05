Young talent Abhinav Dwivedi’s journey inspires and motivates youngsters in the digital world

He has had his own sweet journey to success, from working at a company to becoming a COO for another and owning his agency as a founder.

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 3: There are generally two sets of people in this world. One is who believes in following the roads already trodden by other established names in their respective industries, while the other is who believes in carving his/her own path to success and glory by choosing to take the right risks at the right time and walking on unconventional ways to create a unique success story. Even amidst competitive and saturated industries, there have been a few high-performing professionals and business owners who have totally stunned people and proved their mettle in ways more than one. Serving as one of the finest examples of one such incredible professional is Abhinav Dwivedi, the self-made man who is now on the verge of positively disrupting the digital world.

Abhinav Dwivedi stands tall and unique as a one-of-a-kind professional who had humble beginnings in his career, where he started as a graphic designer in 2017, working as a freelancer for a company. From there, altering his life and career entirely by sparing no effort to get closer to his goals and aspirations in life has allowed him to create an inspirational journey.

He hailed from Ranchi, Jharkhand, and today has created his journey to Delhi and Mumbai, all on his own, learning new things each day and implementing the same to get better at his craft. He has excelled today as a talent and celebrity manager. Initially, he confesses he had no knowledge about digital marketing, but working for a company as a graphic designer, he learned the “ins and outs” of the industry working for different brands. Today, he has transitioned his career phenomenally and become the COO of a company called Fame Suit Celebrity Management.

When he started, he would get paid 500-5K per project in graphic designing, and today, as a COO, he hires others; such is the motivational journey he has created for himself. Apart from this, he is also in the process of getting his own agency registered soon as a founder.

Undoubtedly, as a self-made professional, Abhinav Dwivedi has come a long way already.

