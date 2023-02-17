Yamuna Astakam presented in Blue Economy G-20 Lucknow with Kathak and Folk – Street Performers

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 16: Rivers join Oceans, and G-20 is all about Blue Economy and healthy water bodies. Dr Navina Jafa, a Specialist on Cultural Skills and Heritage, a Kathak Dancer, and Consultant on Heritage Tourism, presented ‘Yamuna Astakam’ on 15th February at the Farewell Dinner in honour of the G-20 High-Level Committee in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh.

“It was exciting to bring the important themes of G-20 in the production, Water and Environment, and poverty alleviation. India has a vast cultural living heritage of performing arts skilled communities. But, they are getting de-skilled and lack directions. We are losing our skill and heritage capital. They need capacity building and innovation to create market connectivity. I tried to do this by bringing street and folk performers to perform with Classical Kathak Dancers.” say Navina Jafa..

The half an hour production with Jafa dancing Yamuna and the music and choreography by Pandit Ji Kishan Maharaj, the son of legendary Padma Vibhushan Pandit Birju Maharaj, was a spectacle that brought the objectives of the G-20 presidency.

Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Shri Adityanath Yogi, has urged his government to create inclusivity for the youth and stakeholders to understand global issues. He has said, “‘Vasudhaiv Kutumbakam’ – The world as a family. Hence, Yamuna Ashtakam ( a poem by Adi Shankaracharya) was a unique experience where Snake-charmers led by Mahipal and street magician Junnaid Shah celebrated the cleaning of Yamuna by Krishna defeating Kaliya serpent who represented pollution. The production by Jafa needs to be presented in different parts of India and International Platforms to create awareness of Water and Environment protection and unique ways to create sustainability innovations for the Skilled performing art communities.

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification[at]gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor.

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)