XtraTrust CA makes strong inroads in Digital Signature market; poised for success

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], April 25: As India becomes increasingly digitalised, XtraTrust DigiSign Pvt Ltd, a Certifying Authority, is playing a vital role in enabling Digital Transformation in a secure manner.

XtraTrust DigiSign, which is licensed as a Certifying Authority by the Controller of Certifying Authorities (CCA) under The Information Technology Act of 2000, issues legally valid Digital Signature Certificates per the IT Act to individuals, private, and government organisations pan-India. These certifications ensure privacy and integrity as well as establish authenticity for online transactions. XtraTrust DigiSign also issues document signer certificates to organisations.

“The Digital India initiative has given a boost to the concept of paperless offices. Digital transactions are on the rise and are poised to rise further. However, digital transactions come with their own set of challenges, including safety and efficiency. We have designed state-of-the-art processes to ensure easily scalable Public Key Infrastructure solutions for enterprises to ensure safe commerce, communications, delivery and community interactions. Our next-generation identity-enhancing solutions enable clients to deal with their digital transactions efficiently and safely,” said Sukhbir Singh Kukreja, Founder of XtraTrust DigiSign and a highly experienced IT and ITES industry professional.

XtraTrust DigiSign also provides eSign service to corporates and government and private organisations to facilitate the electronic signing of documents by Aadhaar holders using an online service. It offers end-to-end e-governance services and solutions to enterprises and government organisations. The services include the conceptualisation, design, implementation, and operation of e-governance projects.

The company received the license as a Certifying Authority in September 2021 and went live in April last year. However, in just a year, it has become a one-stop destination for all Public Key Infrastructure requirements. Using progressive technology and distinctive processes, it specialises in all types of Digital Signature Certificates, Certificate Lifecycle management, PKI consulting and PKI Enabled Software development. To ensure a world-class experience for customers, all its processes are dynamically reviewed regularly by domain experts. It is also focused on constantly innovating and collaborating around technical standards, regulations and market outlook to stay ahead of the changes.

“We have established a strong presence in India, but we see further scope for growth. We want to expand our domestic facilities and also start offering our services in other Asian markets. Our focus is on empowering individuals and organisations by making this technology available easily & economically. We plan to align this with futuristic trends and make it an unbeatable piece of technology. We are also working on plans to further strengthen our long-standing relationship with customers by providing more value-added services. We plan to enter new industries, expand geographically and enhance brand awareness,” said Ajitkumar Totlani, Co-founder of XtraTrust DigiSign, an IT industry veteran of more than two decades.

XtraTrust DigiSign is a part of Xtranet Technologies Pvt Ltd., a two-decade-old leading provider of turnkey IT projects and AI-based software development with a presence in India, the US and the UAE.

