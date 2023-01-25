XIPHIAS Immigration hosted a series of International Residency and Citizenship, in-person Seminars

New Delhi (India), January 25: XIPHIAS Immigration hosted 2 seminars, UK-Australia-Canada Global Talent Visa Seminar and Global Residency and Citizenship by Investment. The in-depth half-day seminars featured keynote speaker Varun Singh, Managing Director IMC member, Certified and Swapan Dutta, Direct XIPHIAS Immigration, who talked about residence and citizenship by investment and global talent migration, respectively.

The presenters discussed best practices and useful tips about Express Entry and PNP pathways to PR for Canada, Global Talent Visa for the UK, Australia Global Talent Independent Visa and pathway to PR and Citizenship of the UK and Australia.

UK-Australia-Canada Global Talent Visa in-person Seminar

Saturday, Jan 21st,

1st schedule – 11:00 AM to 01:00 PM IST

2nd schedule – 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM IST

Global Residency and Citizenship by Investment in-person Seminar

Sunday, Jan 22nd,

1st schedule – 11:00 AM to 01:00 PM IST

2nd schedule – 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM IST

Location for the seminar was

XIPHIAS Immigration Pvt. Ltd.

8th Floor, B.M.T.C / T.T.M.C Building, 6th Block,

Koramangala, Bangalore-560095

“The event shed light on residency and citizenship-by-investment (CBI) programs and global talent migration under which various countries grant residency and citizenship for a significant investment in the country. In the wake of the pandemic and global economic fluctuations, there has been a rising number of investors migrating from their home countries to reap the benefits of visa-free travel, financial security and the prospect of exploring diverse markets around the world. The seminars also went over ways to immigrate to Canada, Europe, and other countries, starting with the investment process and timelines for obtaining a visa that leads to a green card, along with highlighting pertinent legislation and rules using a range of analytical frameworks.

The schedule of the seminar was

On 21st January, for UK-Australia-Canada Global Talent Visa Seminar,

By 10:30 AM for the 11:00 – 1:00 PM schedule, or

By 12:30 PM for the 2:00 – 4:00 PM schedule

On 22nd January, for Global Residency and Citizenship by Investment

By 10:30 AM for the 11:00 – 1:00 PM schedule, or

By 12:30 PM for the 2:00 – 4:00 PM schedule

About XIPHIAS Immigration

XIPHIAS immigration is an immigration consultancy with locations in Dubai and India. It has strong relationships with nations like the UK, Canada, USA, Australia, New Zealand, Germany, and others that are major players on the international stage. XIPHIAS seeks to offer cutting-edge solutions to address the immigration demands of its clientele. The company is dedicated to fostering its long-term growth and development, and it is based on the tenets of accountability, teamwork, integrity, and honesty.

Over 100,000 customers have received immigration advice from XIPHIAS to date. With its headquarters in Bangalore, XIPHIAS also operates branch offices in Hyderabad and Pune. Additionally, it has worldwide operations in Dubai, Canada, and Hong Kong.

Additionally, XIPHIAS received high accolades for its premium offerings, happy clients, and domestic and international expansion. The “Most Outstanding Immigration and Citizenship Services Firm of the Year 2019 – India,” “The Bharat Gaurav Award in 2017,” and “The Nelson Mandela Sadbhavana Award – 2017” are just a few examples.

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification[at]gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor.

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)