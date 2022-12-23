e-Paper Get App
Wowidays has arrived in the Middle East now

Vishal JasaniUpdated: Friday, December 23, 2022, 07:17 PM IST
Dubai (UAE), December 23: The name Wowidays is derived from worldwide. As the name suggests, Wowidays is spreading fast across the globe. After setting up India-wide offices and operations last week, the founder Raghu Chowdhary (VeeRa) and his team met royal family members of UAE.

Wowidays is not just about holidays; it is foraying its arms into several verticals of travel and entertainment. The meetings with the distinguished ambassadors explored the various possibilities of business expansion in Dubai and the Middle Eastern provinces.

Wowidays has commenced Dubai operations and has recruited a strong and committed team. Travellers, corporate, institutions, and agencies can make the best out of their association with Wowidays.

Wowidays is a travel tourism company offering the best packages for business and holidaying. Apart from the usual travel, stay, and food, Wowidays is into entertainment and events, extending the value to all its associates and customers. Wowidays is getting into big-time media operations by launching its worldwide international travel and lifestyle magazine and OTT.

Wowidays is the future for world travel and tourism.

