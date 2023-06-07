World Food Safety Day: Tikku Condiments Sets New Milestone with Over 200 Offerings, Delivering Unmatched Quality, Safety, and Affordability

Gujarat (India), June 6: On the occasion of Food Safety Day, Tikku Condiments has announced its significant expansion, now offering over 200 diverse products under its esteemed Tikku banner. With a steadfast commitment to quality, affordability, and safety, Tikku Condiments has emerged as the go-to destination for all Indian kitchen requirements.

Speaking about the expansion, Karan Panchal, the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Tikku Condiments, emphasized, “Our vision has always been to offer quality products at affordable prices while ensuring the utmost safety and hygiene. With the introduction of our expanded product portfolio, we are taking a giant leap towards becoming the ultimate one-stop shop for all Indian kitchen needs.”

Since its inception, Tikku Condiments has continually strived to provide top-notch products that meet the highest quality and safety standards. As a result, the company has become synonymous with trust and reliability in the food industry through meticulous attention to detail and a relentless pursuit of excellence.

Panchal further explained that Tikku Condiments takes pride in its stringent manufacturing processes that adhere to industry-leading safety and hygiene standards. In addition, only the finest raw materials, procured directly from trusted sources, deliver exceptional taste and uncompromising quality. By procuring raw materials in bulk, Tikku Condiments maintains superior product taste and passes on cost savings to consumers, making their products highly affordable.

“The state-of-the-art manufacturing facility at Tikku Condiments employs both automatic and semi-automatic machines to ensure efficient processing of products. The packaging area, equipped with an airtight and moisture-controlled environment, safeguards the integrity and freshness of each product. With a dedicated research and development lab, Tikku Condiments consistently innovates and improves its offerings, always striving to provide an unmatched taste experience,” he added.

With its unparalleled dedication to quality, affordability, safety, and hygiene, Tikku Condiments is redefining the culinary landscape, enriching Indian kitchens, and empowering households across the nation.

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification[at]gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor.