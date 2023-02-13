WoodenStreet On Expansion Spree, Strengthen Retail Presence With 3 New Experience Stores in Mumbai

WoodenStreet’s Mumbai Store

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 11: India’s leading online furniture brand, WoodenStreet is going aggressively in expanding its offline footprint with its aim to strengthen niche markets and omnichannel consumer engagement across India.

WoodenStreet in its recent expansion drive announced the opening of 3 new experience stores in the city of dreams, Mumbai. These new stores have strengthened their existing pool & taken it to a solid number of 8 physical experience stores across the city.

The brand has invested $500,000 in these new launches, covering a carpet area of 10000 sq. ft. combined.

All three stores are located in the prime locations & high suburbs of Mumbai, which are Borivali, Juhu Tara, and Padle Gaon.

The three new launches will offer a perfect blend of luxurious and aesthetically pleasing furniture that is created with the thought of trending, space-saving, and modular products.

Commenting on the launch of new stores, Lokendra Singh Ranawat, CEO, WoodenStreet, said, “We are delighted to launch 3 new experience stores in Mumbai, which is in line with the 5 already existing stores in the city. All the new launches are located in iconic areas and are considered to be the well-known furniture markets in India.”

The new stores have been curated as a One-Stop furniture & home decor destination for customers across the city to seek the latest trends and also interior design consultancy services extended by experts.

“Over the decade, we have gained immense love from our customers across the country through experience studios. And, as we move ahead, we will continue to build trust and engagement within our customers by providing a great shopping experience.”, he added further.

WoodenStreet experience stores have transformed the furniture & home decor retail map of India. The company has recently expanded to 100+ experience stores across the country and making headway, it plans to open a total of 300 stores in the next 24 months.

Founded in 2015, WoodenStreet has an extensive collection of 30K+ home furniture and decor items in its catalog.

The company, in April last year, raised $30 million in Series B funding, led by WestBridge Capital and following that, in October it also announced the investment of $20 million (around Rs 200 crore) to fuel its growth across the country.

