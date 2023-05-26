With Bharat Ki Awaaz, Mahendra Shrivastava gains prominence for Data Research Analysis

Mahendra Shrivastava, the founder of Bharat Ki Aawaz, has emerged as a prominent figure in the field of Data/Research/Analysis and Survey in Central India and carved out a niche for himself.

New Delhi (India), May 25: Mr Shrivastava has gained recognition for his remarkable contribution to the field of data analysis, research, and surveys. He has developed a reputation as an exceptional political strategist, having worked for many political leaders and parties, formulating multi-disciplinary strategies and political campaigns.

With extensive experience and expertise, Mr Shrivastava advises politicians on media management, resourcing, opposition research, opinion polls, and engagement strategy. He has also become a distinguished professional in the field of data analysis and research, and his work encompasses a wide range of areas, including market research, opinion polls, data analytics, and survey methodologies.

“I am passionate about providing valuable insights and data-driven solutions to politicians and other organisations. Through Bharat Ki Aawaz, I aim to empower decision-makers with accurate information and help them make informed choices. I am also grateful for the opportunities to work in a wide array of areas in my career,” commented Mr Shrivastava.

Under his leadership, Bharat Ki Aawaz has successfully conducted numerous research projects and surveys, catering to the needs of clients across various sectors. His commitment to excellence and dedication to delivering high-quality data analysis has helped him build a strong reputation in the region.

In addition to his work as an outstanding political strategist, Mr Shrivastava is actively engaged in promoting innovation and supporting startups. He is committed to helping individuals and organizations realise their dreams and achieve success. He is a highly versatile personality and also dons the hats of an entrepreneur, lawyer, social media enthusiast, dreamer, community volunteer, and interactive marketeer.

