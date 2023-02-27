With back-to-back projects lined-up for release, 2023 looks impressive for actor Aman Singh

Aman Singh aka Amandeep Singh who has his roots in Punjab (India), has come a long way. He is making the right buzz with his power-packed performances in various international projects. Aman has an interesting line-up of upcoming projects for this year. The list includes a TV show, a film and a theatre project.

Sharing details of his upcoming projects, Aman Singh says, “I have a show called ‘Narcissists of New York City’ which is currently under post production. It will release later this year. I also have a yet untitled movie project which is a teenage drama. It revolves around the story of a teenage girl who decides to become a single mother. I am also part of a theatre production called ‘The Bacchae’ by Euripides. It’s a Greek tragedy and will be take place over the summer of 2023.”

Aman has been the face of numerous TV commercials, including one with actress Tamannaah Bhatia. His theatre projects include ‘A Sketch of New York’, a long-running satirical sketch comedy show that performs in the heart of Manhattan's theatre district. Made up of 18 individual sketches rooted in classing old-school New York City traditions dating back to vaudeville and beyond, ‘A Sketch of New York’ mocks the absurdity of lives in the capital of the world. Life, love, work, play, and the realities of city living are skewered as actors put on stage the absurdities, they all live with, and try to paint a picture of what New York nowadays is really like. Aman is recurring cast member of this theatre ensemble.

Recently Aman Singh was cast as Victor in a staged reading of the popular feminist play ‘Yerma’, originally written by Federico García Lorca. Talking about it, he says, "This role left a deep impression on me. It was one of those roles that explore the depths of human condition." Aman Singh has also done a film titled ‘Look In My Eyes’ for which he won Best Supporting Actor award at the Cult Film Festival.

The actor feels he is fortunate to have worked in India as well as abroad. Adds Aman Singh, “I’ve found both working environments equally rewarding. I think I’ve been fortunate to have gotten great crews on both sides of the world. India of course being home, there’s a certain level of comfort that comes with it. US being uncharted terrain for me, brings a level of excitement that pushes me to try and be the best version of myself in front of the camera. But I think having this unique opportunity to shuttle between both industries helps me open up facets of myself as an actor which perhaps I may not have been able to achieve otherwise.”

He admires Amitabh Bachchan and Al Pacino when it comes to acting. “Acting comes to me naturally and I feel Big B and Al Pacino are the two actors who are very natural. They perform each and every role with so much ease and comfort. That’s what inspires me. I look upto them as an actor”, says Aman Singh.