Winners of Business Mint Nationwide Awards Under 50 – 2023, Business & Corporate Leaders

New Delhi (India), March 1: Business Mint, a market research company, has announced the winners of the Nationwide Awards Under 50 – 2023. The awards recognize the outstanding achievements and contributions of Business Leaders & Corporate Leaders 2023. Across various fields and industries in India.
An eminent jury panel Business Mint shortlisted more than 30 leaders who demonstrated exemplary leadership qualities and made significant contributions to their organization’s growth and success to receive this coveted nationwide award From a range of sectors, including real estate, education, healthcare, marketing, software, aviation, and journalism, more than 2000+ nominations were submitted.
The winners of the 2023 Nationwide Awards Under 50 Business Leaders & Corporate Leaders are as follows
Dipika Trehan, Founder – Corporate Diva – Building Women Leaders
Rajeev Magan, Business Manager Digital Gift card & Vouchers – Bata India Limited – Gift Cards & Loyalty Program Category
Shalini Kumar, Area Media Lead – ISC – Haleon – Media Lead Category
Ajay Kumar, Head – Human Capital – SATYA MicroCapital Limited – Human Capital Category
Avishek Prasad, Cheif Operating Officer (COO) – Finance Practices at Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas – Legal Services Category
Madhan Mohan, Chief Financial Officer – JS Auto Cast Foundry India Pvt. Ltd – Corporate Finance Category
Shreya Govind (Ph.D.), Corporate Trainer & Sr Consultant – Performance Coach Category
Ankit Bhasin, Chief Operating Officer – Crypque – Innovation in Crypto Technology Category
Ashish Jain, Country Manager – India – Turner & Townsend – Project & Cost Management
Pranab Kumar Mishra, Director & HR – CriticalRiver Inc – Human Resources Category
BHEEMSHA L T, GM – Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd – Automobile Sales Category
Mohan Kumar Anand, Lead – Travel Business | Head – Strategy, Partnerships & Alliances – Adani Digital Labs – Travel Category
Nitasha Kumar, Founder & Communication Director – WeeTalk – Communication Coach Category
Hemant Kumar, Head (Sales) – Retail Partner Distribution (Variable Agency) – Bajaj Allianz Life – Life Insurance Category
Saba Ahmad, GM & Head of Marketing – DreamFolks Services Ltd. – Hospitality Marketing Category
Shivanee Dutt, Fashion brand & E-Commerce leader – Fashion Business & Design Advisory Category
Kanishk Duggal, Founder & CEO – Vision2Konnect Consulting – Staffing & Recruitment Category
Vivek K Dhadha, Digital Creator – Luxury Content Creator Category
Saraswathi V R, Co-Founder – Ebenus EXIM Enterprises – Import & Export Category
Prabhakar Bhangare, Founder & CEO – Global PCCS – Compliance & Sustainability Services Category
Gaurav Mehrotra, CEO – QFS Management System LLP – ISO Certifications Category
Ankur Muchhal, Co-Founder & COO – FLIPSPACES – Commercial Interior Design Category
Zankhana Sanghvi, Founder – Hi-Charge Power Systems – EV Charging Category
Special Awardees :
Vikrant Subaash, Founder – Destiny Master
Shyam Akku, General Manager (International Marketing) – Hetero
Anand Sinha, CIO & Global Head IT – Birlasoft
Dhivya Kiran Jeevan, Social Work Professor, Public Relations & Placement Officer – St. Joseph’s College
Shalini Vijay, Head TA
Divya Dixit, Business Growth & Strategy Advisor
Taran Deep, Founder – Uplifto & Director – Happy Hotelier Club
Amit Kapoor, Senior Director, Global Head Content & Social Media Marketing at Cigniti Technologies
About Business Mint
Business Mint is a market research company based in India that provides valuable insights and data to businesses, startups, entrepreneurs, and investors. They use a combination of quantitative and qualitative research methods to help their clients understand the market, identify trends, and make informed decisions about their products and services. Business Mint is considered one of India’s leading and most credible market research companies, known for its world-class research methodologies and ability to deliver actionable insights to its clients.
Business Mint award shows are events that recognize and celebrate the achievements of businesses, entrepreneurs, and individuals in various categories such as innovation, growth, leadership, and social responsibility. These award shows can be a way to gain recognition and publicity for a business, as well as provide networking opportunities and access to new markets.
