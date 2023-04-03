Winners of Business Mint Nationwide Awards Under 50 – 2023, Business & Corporate Leaders

New Delhi (India), March 1: Business Mint, a market research company, has announced the winners of the Nationwide Awards Under 50 – 2023. The awards recognize the outstanding achievements and contributions of Business Leaders & Corporate Leaders 2023. Across various fields and industries in India.

An eminent jury panel Business Mint shortlisted more than 30 leaders who demonstrated exemplary leadership qualities and made significant contributions to their organization’s growth and success to receive this coveted nationwide award From a range of sectors, including real estate, education, healthcare, marketing, software, aviation, and journalism, more than 2000+ nominations were submitted.

The winners of the 2023 Nationwide Awards Under 50 Business Leaders & Corporate Leaders are as follows

Dipika Trehan, Founder – Corporate Diva – Building Women Leaders

Rajeev Magan, Business Manager Digital Gift card & Vouchers – Bata India Limited – Gift Cards & Loyalty Program Category

Shalini Kumar, Area Media Lead – ISC – Haleon – Media Lead Category

Ajay Kumar, Head – Human Capital – SATYA MicroCapital Limited – Human Capital Category

Avishek Prasad, Cheif Operating Officer (COO) – Finance Practices at Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas – Legal Services Category

Madhan Mohan, Chief Financial Officer – JS Auto Cast Foundry India Pvt. Ltd – Corporate Finance Category

Shreya Govind (Ph.D.), Corporate Trainer & Sr Consultant – Performance Coach Category

Ankit Bhasin, Chief Operating Officer – Crypque – Innovation in Crypto Technology Category

Ashish Jain, Country Manager – India – Turner & Townsend – Project & Cost Management

Pranab Kumar Mishra, Director & HR – CriticalRiver Inc – Human Resources Category

BHEEMSHA L T, GM – Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd – Automobile Sales Category

Mohan Kumar Anand, Lead – Travel Business | Head – Strategy, Partnerships & Alliances – Adani Digital Labs – Travel Category

Nitasha Kumar, Founder & Communication Director – WeeTalk – Communication Coach Category

Hemant Kumar, Head (Sales) – Retail Partner Distribution (Variable Agency) – Bajaj Allianz Life – Life Insurance Category

Saba Ahmad, GM & Head of Marketing – DreamFolks Services Ltd. – Hospitality Marketing Category

Shivanee Dutt, Fashion brand & E-Commerce leader – Fashion Business & Design Advisory Category

Kanishk Duggal, Founder & CEO – Vision2Konnect Consulting – Staffing & Recruitment Category

Vivek K Dhadha, Digital Creator – Luxury Content Creator Category

Saraswathi V R, Co-Founder – Ebenus EXIM Enterprises – Import & Export Category

Prabhakar Bhangare, Founder & CEO – Global PCCS – Compliance & Sustainability Services Category

Gaurav Mehrotra, CEO – QFS Management System LLP – ISO Certifications Category

Ankur Muchhal, Co-Founder & COO – FLIPSPACES – Commercial Interior Design Category

Zankhana Sanghvi, Founder – Hi-Charge Power Systems – EV Charging Category

Special Awardees :

Vikrant Subaash, Founder – Destiny Master

Shyam Akku, General Manager (International Marketing) – Hetero

Anand Sinha, CIO & Global Head IT – Birlasoft

Dhivya Kiran Jeevan, Social Work Professor, Public Relations & Placement Officer – St. Joseph’s College

Shalini Vijay, Head TA

Divya Dixit, Business Growth & Strategy Advisor

Taran Deep, Founder – Uplifto & Director – Happy Hotelier Club

Amit Kapoor, Senior Director, Global Head Content & Social Media Marketing at Cigniti Technologies

About Business Mint

Business Mint is a market research company based in India that provides valuable insights and data to businesses, startups, entrepreneurs, and investors. They use a combination of quantitative and qualitative research methods to help their clients understand the market, identify trends, and make informed decisions about their products and services. Business Mint is considered one of India’s leading and most credible market research companies, known for its world-class research methodologies and ability to deliver actionable insights to its clients.

Business Mint award shows are events that recognize and celebrate the achievements of businesses, entrepreneurs, and individuals in various categories such as innovation, growth, leadership, and social responsibility. These award shows can be a way to gain recognition and publicity for a business, as well as provide networking opportunities and access to new markets.

