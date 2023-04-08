Why Jogani Reinforcement Fibre Glass Mesh Can Be Your Easy Economical and Effective Solution to Crack Control in Construction Industry?

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 5: If you want to get excellent protection from the formation of cracks at different joints and conduits, then Jogani Reinforcement’s latest innovative offering in the form of Alkali Resistant fiber glass mesh can be your best affordable solution.

Jogani Fiber Glass Mesh is a ground-breaking and highly flexible reinforcement material that has been catching the attention of industry experts and professionals for its extraordinary flexibility, lightweight, high tensile strength, durability and compatibility with all construction materials and admixtures. Moreover, this reinforced engineering fabric has good chemical stability and gives excellent protection in conditions with variances of precipitation and temperature or under considerable mechanical/seismic stress.

Jogani Reinforcement, the leading construction- focussed and reinforcement products company, with the release of its High tensile strength glass fiber plaster mesh range in India, now eyes to capturing the expanding plaster mesh market in domestic and abroad. For its varied application, Jogani Fiber Glass Mesh is also becoming more popular in multiple industries such as construction, geotechnical engineering, civil infrastructure, aerospace, automotive, marine, decorative, and craft applications.

The plaster mesh is coated with an alkali-resistant acrylic copolymer, manufactured from fiber glass yarn and using ARACC Technology, plus the leno weaving method. The Company designed and offered the neatly woven, crisscross pattern of fiberglass mesh with exceptional mechanical and waterproofing properties, including resistance to corrosion, high tensile strength, and low weight. The product is a proven simple solution for controlling cracks in construction joints, concealed areas, and all types of waterproofing.

To explain the rising demand for Plaster mesh, the CEO of Jogani Reinforcement, Mr Mahesh Kumar, says, “Increasing demand for affordable and energy-efficient housing, coupled with the growing urbanization trend, has made customers use numerous reinforcement products for Construction Joints Reinforcement, Structural Repair and Rehabilitation, Crack Control and Durability Improvement. Our brand’s mission is to provide economical and user-friendly solutions to high-quality residential and commercial construction in India. The reason we have curated a suite of product catalogues made from PVA, Carbon, Basalt, AR Glass, and natural fibres having huge potential for engineering and reinforcement use.” The Jogani Group runs on a research and innovation strategy that allows them to address the market’s needs, anticipate future needs and shorten development time for new economical offerings.

The impressive results of Jogani Reinforcement Fiber Glass Mesh during plastering, wall reinforcement and building waterproofing to prevent cracking of the plaster are making the Group the market leader in fiber glass mesh. Jogani Reinforcement offers fiber glass mesh in a temper-proof packaging box first time in India. Available in multiple sizes and specifications, Jogani fiber glass mesh can be applied easily as its cuts effortlessly and lies flat. Apart from reducing the overall maintenance cost of construction, the easy-to-use plaster mesh won’t discolour your render and act as a solid barrier against pests.

Jogani Reinforcement can be contacted on Whatsapp @ +91 9107 690 690 and on the website www.joganireinforcement.com.

