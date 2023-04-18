Why Higher Education Institutions Should Adopt a Flexible Academic Programme  

New Delhi (India), April 17: In today’s dynamic job environment, higher education institutions must offer flexible academic programs that equip students with the skills and information they need to succeed. IMS Ghaziabad (University Courses Campus) recognizes this need and has developed a flexible academic program that combines traditional and practical experience to prepare students for the real world.

It is necessary to implement significant changes that ensure the highest levels of quality, equity, and integrity throughout the system through higher education in order to close the gap between the existing state of learning outcomes and what is required.

The National Education Policy promotes students to select their academic path leading to the achievement of a certificate, diploma, or degree and aims to pave the way for flexible and lifelong learning. In other years, the assessment will be more ‘competency-based’ in order to promote learning and development, testing ‘higher-order skills, such as analysis, critical thinking, and conceptual clarity’.

A flexible academic program allows students to customize their learning experience and tailor their education to fit their unique needs and interests. This approach is especially beneficial for students from diverse backgrounds, with different learning styles, or with varying professional goals. A flexible academic program can help individuals develop a personalized learning experience that blends practical and theoretical exposure, enhances their soft skills, pursues their interests, and stays up-to-date with emerging technologies and trends, ultimately preparing them for success in their chosen career path. IMS Ghaziabad (University Courses Campus) offers students the opportunity to choose their academic path through a flexible academic program that includes a range of courses, electives, and specializations.

The curriculum at IMS Ghaziabad (University Courses Campus) integrates academic theory with real-world application, providing students with a solid foundation through classroom lectures and practical experience through internships, projects, and industry partnerships. Thanks to the institute’s partnerships with top businesses across multiple industries, students can participate in internships and real-world projects to gain practical experience. This approach helps students acquire the skills and knowledge needed to succeed in their chosen career path.

A flexible academic program can also help students stay informed about new developments in their field, including emerging technologies and trends. The program offers specialized courses and seminars on topics such as artificial intelligence, blockchain, and cybersecurity, to keep students up-to-date with the latest developments in their study area. This exposure may be essential for students to differentiate themselves from their peers in a competitive job market.

In addition to academic exposure, it also focuses on developing students’ soft skills and leadership abilities. Employers highly value these competencies, and students who possess them have an advantage in the job market. The institution offers a variety of clubs and societies for students to pursue their passions and hone their talents in a supportive setting.

One of the program’s main advantages is the ability for students to learn at their own pace and convenience. The online learning facilities at IMS Ghaziabad (University Courses Campus) allow students to access course materials and lectures from any location and at any time.

The program’s online learning facilities offer a flexible approach to education, allowing students to balance their academic pursuits with work, family, and other obligations. This level of convenience and accessibility has proven to be a significant advantage for students who seek a personalized learning experience that meets their individual needs and preferences. With the program’s online resources, students can enhance their knowledge and skills in a comfortable and convenient environment, ultimately preparing them for future challenges.

Higher education institutions must embrace flexible academic programs to prepare students for the fast-paced job market. The program provides a personalized learning experience that blends practical and theoretical exposure, assisting students in acquiring the skills and knowledge necessary to succeed in their chosen career path.

The institution also offers extracurricular activities, online learning opportunities, and leadership opportunities for students to build soft skills and follow their passions. By implementing a flexible academic curriculum, higher education institutions can provide students with a well-rounded education that prepares them for future challenges.

