WhizHack Technologies introduces Cyber Samurai and Cyber Guru programs to empower Indian teenagers in Cybersecurity

New Delhi (India), May 12: WhizHack Technologies, India’s leading cybersecurity company, has launched two innovative programs, Cyber Samurai and Cyber Guru, to help teenagers across India pursue a career in cybersecurity. These courses are designed to provide comprehensive knowledge and practical training in cybersecurity, regardless of students’ academic backgrounds.

The Cyber Samurai program is a one-month course that covers fundamental concepts such as operating systems, networking, hacking, and information security. On the other hand, the Cyber Guru program is a two-month course that includes 25 hours of teaching and 25+ hours of lab sessions. Students who have completed the Cyber Samurai course and certification are eligible to enrol in the program. The curriculum of Cyber Guru covers a wide range of topics, such as reconnaissance techniques, system hacking, cryptography, web application hacking, wireless hacking, social engineering, and artificial intelligence.

“As the world rapidly digitizes and adapts to post-Covid norms, cybersecurity has emerged as the fastest-growing career with a zero percent unemployment rate. The Cyber Samurai and Cyber Guru programs, designed for students from diverse educational backgrounds, aim to uncover their hidden potential in cybersecurity and provide a path to a rewarding career. These programs offer students the flexibility to explore various career pathways within cybersecurity and make choices based on their aptitudes and interests. Cybersecurity attacks are becoming an everyday phenomenon, and Corporates and Governments are struggling to find the right talent to tackle those. Students who start early in this field can have one of the most successful careers, in India or globally, as a cyber defender,” said Mr. Kaushik Ray, COO WhizHack Technologies.

WhizHack Technologies has collaborated with the Technology Innovation & Startup Center (TISC) at IIT Jodhpur to design the Samurai program for teenagers. Upon completion of the course and qualifying assessments, all students will receive personalized certificates from IITJ TISC and WhizHack Technologies. Over 1600+ students have already enrolled in the program, and more are joining every day.

The Cyber Samurai and Cyber Guru programs present an excellent opportunity for teenagers all over India to gain contemporary expertise and hands-on experience in the realm of cybersecurity and equip themselves to forge stimulating career paths tailored to their abilities and preferences.

