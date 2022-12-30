WHITE KNIGHTS REALTY, an All in One Real Estate Portfolio Management Firm, Ensures Clients Get the Most Out of Their Investments

Mr Manik Anand, CEO at White Knights Realty

New Delhi, 30th December 2022: In a chaotic real estate market, “WHITE KNIGHTS REALTY” are a beacon of hope, offering its clients innovative, all-in-one real estate portfolio management solutions. These forward-thinking real estate consultants are shielding their investors and end-user from potential missteps and securing the best possible deals. With their decades of knowledge and unwavering dedication, these real estate consultants are giving clients in the real estate market a much-needed lifeline.

WHITE KNIGHTS REALTY is a real estate portfolio management firm, a one-stop shop for buyers and sellers, that provides professional, honest, and unbiased advice to investors and end user looking for commercial, residential, industrial real estate, leasing, and development projects.

The consultancy service strives to create value for investors with a dedicated team of real estate portfolio managers, financial professionals, and a powerful portfolio of experts.

The firm’s core principle is to initiate a relationship as a real estate portfolio consultant with the client and offer end-to-end services even after the completion of the transaction.

Investors in the market now have access to a comprehensive suite of services from a leading real estate portfolio management firm, ranging from search and discovery to loans, rentals, possession, and excellent after-sales services. The firm is changing the game for clients by offering a holistic solution for all their investment needs, making investing in real estate easier, transparent, efficient, and more profitable.

Uncovering prime real estate opportunities for development across the globe, WHITE KNIGHTS REALTY performs comprehensive due diligence and competitive analysis to assess each site’s potential. Through an extensive study of current market trends and projections, the team of experts provides clients with tailored advice and recommendations to maximize returns on their real estate investments.

Adding to this, Manik Anand, CEO, of WHITE KNIGHTS REALTY, said, “Real estate is often seen as a daunting and difficult industry to navigate. However, WHITE KNIGHTS REALTY has been changing this perception for more than a decade by providing unbiased guidance, thorough market research, and excellent after-sale services with the goal of maximizing returns on the client’s real estate portfolio. Now, more than ever, WHITE KNIGHTS REALTY is revolutionizing how investors and end users purchase real estate, helping them build a solid financial portfolio for the future. WHITE KNIGHTS REALTY stands out among its competitors and is becoming one of the most sought-after real estate portfolio management firms in the market.”

WHITE KNIGHTS REALTY is the perfect partner to provide tailored real estate portfolio management services to maximize asset performance and exceed the expectations of its clients. They provide a comprehensive range of services, from finding the right real estate to managing the client’s real estate portfolio.

