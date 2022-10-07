What kind of user data does Temu collect?

To improve its users' shopping experience, Temu collects user information, and stores the data in secure online ledgers based in their U.S. headquarters. Temu may collect relevant information on the user, pertaining to shipping details, demographic information, and other personal information to improve the platform’s development and services.

Relevant information gathered by the e-commerce platform include the user’s name, address, and other shipping details, as well as the user’s email address, device data, online activity, and location information, which the user may opt not to provide.

User information and data collected by the online marketplace may also include details pertaining to user-generated content, such as profile pictures, written reviews, and the like; payment information, which is encrypted and accessed only by the payment channel; and communication data, or the information given by the user upon communicating with Temu’s customer services, social media accounts, and email.

Essentially, all the information Temu gathers from its users are meant to be used to provide only quality services to its customers, from developing the user interface, to shipping out orders, and after-sales customer services.

The user information gathered by Temu is in line with compliance standards, as well as the industry standards of the app. Temu maintains strict compliance to data privacy and protection, as detailed in the Privacy and Cookie Policy of the platform.

Similar shopping sites and social networking platforms collect the same data, and Temu encrypts user data for security purposes. The online shopping app also limits access to users’ personal information, where only a handful of authorized personnel may access the user data related to their jobs, duties, and responsibilities.

“How does Temu use my data?”

Temu uses information collected from its users for service delivery purposes, and to improve the app and its services. Information collected from users can only be accessed by relevant parties, and are kept away from public access.

Optional data that users choose to provide, such as location data and contact information, may be used for research purposes, promotional purposes, or to personalize Temu advertisements that users may see while browsing the site. Information collected for these purposes may be optional, and users can opt out of providing this information.

Consumers can continue to shop on Temu without having to worry about their data being used for ill-intentioned purposes. Temu ensures that all relevant parties that access user data can only use the user information provided for operational purposes, such as for shipping, customer care, and research and development purposes.

“Can Temu stores access my data?”

Temu merchants may require access to user information for shipping and delivery. Once a user checks out their cart from one of Temu’s featured shops, the merchant will have access to the user’s personal information to complete the shipping process.

These details include the information placed on the waybill, such as the recipient name, delivery address, and mobile phone number, order tracking number, and the QR code or barcode of the specific order. Other information, such as payment information and online activity, are not accessible by the merchant.

Essentially, Temu collects the same user information as similar shopping sites do, and these details are used mainly to complete the order process, and to develop improved services within the platform. Temu encrypts user data for security, and ensures that only the proper payment channels can access the payment information of each user upon check out.

Make your online shopping experience safe and secure as you browse through the thousands of product listings already up on Temu!

This article is generated and published by FPJ focus team. You can get in touch with them on fpjfocus@fpj.co.in