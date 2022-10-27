What happens to your car insurance on relocating to another city?

When you move to a new city, you may find changes in how the State government systems are run, roads are governed, and how your car insurance policy works.

It is natural to have questions about what happens to your car insurance policy, its features and benefits such as network garages when in another city. Today, we will look at how car insurance is affected by the relocation of the policyholder and things you should keep in mind when taking your car to another city for use.

Should You Switch Your Car Insurance Policy When You Relocate?

Your car insurance policy should be updated when you relocate to a new city. If you relocate inside your existing ZIP code, you must get in touch with your car insurance company and have your address changed. Updating your vehicle insurance is essential if you relocate to a new state.

It would be best if you go by the new state's laws after moving over state borders. You could still need a new strategy even if your existing insurance is valid in the new city.

Suppose your current insurance provider is not permitted to provide policies in the new location. In that case, you will need to go through the procedure of switching insurers to a car insurance provider registered to do business there. Also, the risk of insuring your car might change when you move to a different place since car insurers base their prices on risk.

How Does a Car Insurance Policy Work When Relocating to Another City?

Check the new state's Department of Insurance of Motor Vehicles website for specific regulations regarding vehicle insurance. You must update your insurance to comply with local legislation when establishing a new residence within three months of moving. Ask your insurer about its specific rules. Technology has significantly facilitated many aspects of life, including managing vehicle insurance. So, before moving to a new city or state in India, consider the following about your car insurance policy:

1. Check whether your insurance needs an upgradation

Although most insurance plans are valid across India, you could still choose to upgrade your policy when you renew it. For instance, if you are relocating from a smaller city to a large metropolis, your car can experience heavy traffic and a greater danger of accidents. You may need to purchase a comprehensive car insurance policy, which includes mandatory third-party coverage, to protect yourself from unforeseen financial losses.

2. Do not forget to inform your insurance provider

The first thing you should do when you decide to move to a new place with your car is to inform your insurance provider. Additionally, update your permanent residence and any other personal data such as your phone number on your necessary policy documents. This will help your insurer to contact you at your new location if needed.

3. If you buy a new car when moving

To begin with, you must decide whether you want to stick with your current insurance company or look for a new one that would meet your needs better. Do not forget to transfer your previous car's No Claim Bonus to the new one. If you are buying a new vehicle, think about zero depreciation in the car insurance settlement when needed.

This is important because a new car's value depreciates quite rapidly. Your car's components will lose 5% of their worth just after six months of purchase and will continue to lose value annually. Zero depreciation in car insurance will provide total coverage in the event of damage, regardless of the value of your car depreciation over time.

4. See whether you need new insurance

You may find new insurance providers if you move to another city, mainly if your insurance policy is about to expire at the same time as your relocation.

By the laws of the state or city you are relocating to, the insurance company may provide some extra perks that might help you save money. These days, purchasing or even renewing insurance is effortless and hassle-free due to the increased popularity of online platforms.

5. Transfer or keep your No Claim Bonus

It may be stated that your No Claim Bonus (NCB) from your car insurance cannot be transferred to a new location, new insurance provider, or even a new vehicle. Well, it is not true. In fact, your NCB can be transferred in any of these scenarios and you can continue enjoying its benefits. Your NCB is a benefit granted by the insurer to you, the policyholder, as a reward for not filing a claim during the car insurance policy term.

6. Register with the new RTO

Registration of your car with the RTO, the Regional Transport Office, in the state or city where you will be moving is crucial. After registering, you will get a new registration number which you need to communicate with your car insurance company.

However, before you apply for re-registration, make sure you get a No Objection Certificate (NOC) from the RTO of your previous city of residence. Note, just a NOC from the present RTO to the new one will be enough if you are moving just for a few months and not permanently.

7. Consider the additional covers

Look for add-ons that might provide you with more coverage, whether you are purchasing a new insurance policy or keeping your current one. The best method to enhance insurance coverage is by buying relevant add-ons such as zero depreciation in car insurance and roadside assistance cover.

8. Check the list of network garages in the new city

One of the important benefits of car insurance is the cashless claim facility. To avail of this benefit, you must take your car to a network garage. Therefore, when you relocate to a new city, check the list of network garages and shortlist the ones that are close to your place of residence.

However, if the selection of garages in certain areas is restricted or there are no network garages, you can always pay for the repairs out of your pocket and then claim reimbursement by submitting the original bills.

Conclusion

A car insurance policy purchased in one city may not be valid in another. Therefore, update your car insurance based on your new needs. Since the insurance provider determines the terms and conditions of the policy and its coverage, it is wise to inform them about your relocation plans in advance to avoid any last-minute misunderstandings.

Disclaimer: The above information is for illustrative purposes only. For more details, please refer to policy wordings and prospectus before concluding the sales.

