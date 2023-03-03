We have achieved this position with our hard work, our goal is to make the company the best company in the world: Vijender Goswami

New Delhi (India), March 2: It is said that there is no defeat for those who work hard; this saying fits perfectly with Vijendra Goswami, the director of Indiasgo Company. Digital AI has become a precedent in the field over time. Vijender has recently launched a UPI payment app called Ontime Pay, in which you can do mobile recharge, DTH, bus booking, fast tag recharge, and, most importantly, watch 100 TV channels live for free. The app’s brand promoters are Shahbaz Khan, Arun Bakshi, Sunil Pal, Ali Khan, Gulshan Pandey, and Shahbaz, and all the actors are well-known Bollywood actors. On this application launched by Vijendra, online tickets for the Celebrity Premier League were sold in large quantities. Launched on June 14, 2022, this company will set a record globally; there is no doubt about it. Technanosoft Technologies created this company on a digital platform that can be used on Android, Windows, and iOS. The Cine Tok application is also a part of Indiasgo, and 21 apps will be launched by Indiasgo, of which 4 have been launched. This application, available on the Apple Store and Play Store, can be the right alternative to Tiktok for Indians. Artists dance and sing on this entertainment application. By making videos on magic and dialogue mixing, you can establish yourself on a big platform. Cine Tok is an important platform for struggling artists on which they can bring their talent to the world stage.

For more information visit: https://www.indiasgo.com/

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification[at]gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor.