Watanabe Business Quiz, with participation from over 50 B Schools, to be held at Mumbai on 25 – 26 February 2023

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 23: With a view to uplift financial literacy, Watanabe Media P Ltd is organizing a grand Business Quiz titled Watanabe Business Quiz, with participation from students of over 50 B-Schools at The St. Regis Mumbai, PAREL, Mumbai on Feb 25-26, 2023. Mrs. Watanabe is the Japanese term for housewives who trade forex markets. Watanabe Business Quiz is amongst the toughest business quizzes for young minds from B-Schools,.

To add to the excitement, the best quizzers in India, irrespective of age or affiliation, are invited to participate in the Watanabe Open Biz Quiz in the written prelims plus on-stage finals format on Feb 26. Registrations are fast filling and corporate executives from various prominent corporations will be travelling to Mumbai from the length and breadth of India.

The college and the open quizzes will be hosted by well-known quizmaster, Venkatesh (Venky) Srinivasan. An IIM Bangalore alumnus, & also co-founder of Nexus Consulting, a knowledge enhancement company. Nexus team also powers content for several quiz shows on TV, including the marquee show Kaun Banega Crorepati.

Watanabe Quiz is a platform to promote investing and financial literacy among retail investors at an early age especially among women. Watanabe quiz is organized by Watanabe media Pvt Ltd- India’s first and only live YouTube trading channel managed exclusively by women. Watanabe Quiz has kindly received in-kind sponsorship from BQ Prime, Manual of Momentum (https://manualofmomentum.substack.com) – Premium Quantified Investing Strategies newsletter and Sensibull Options Trading Platform and the Advisory Marketplace.

As a part of its Knowledge Awareness Program, Watanabe Quiz will also feature eminent speakers from the world of entrepreneurship, business and policy. The theme of the Panel discussion is Women Entrepreneurship in India: A Road to Economic Empowerment with eminent speakers like Ms Lakshmi Iyer, CEO-Investment Advisory, Kotak Investment Advisors Ltd, Ms Bhawna Bhatnagar, Co-Founder, WeFounderCircle and other leading luminaries.

Watanabe Quiz is the brainchild of Kora Reddy, founder of Watanabe Media with the vision of reimagining how Indian retail investors will invest in future. Watanabe Media Pvt Ltd also manages India’s first and only live trading channel on YouTube https://www.youtube.com/@watanabe_in/featured , that empowers female traders. For more info log onto www.watanabequiz.in or www.watanabe.in

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification@gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor.