VMGM college is going to set a world record with the World Records Community

New Delhi (India), June 9: A government medical college ( Dr. V. M. government medical college) in Solapur is going to host the world’s largest health and wellness festival this June on the occasion of the diamond jubilee of their college. An attempt for a world record will begin on June 2023 and last for five consecutive days. They are utilizing 15 acres of land to break a world record. They have hired more than 800 volunteers to manage the mass gathering amid an attempt to make a world record. In this mass attempt, approximately 150 doctors across India are participating. They will conduct a free medical check-up camp, blood donation camp and health awareness camp where 12,000 visitors are expected to arrive for treatment. They will also showcase sculptures of human organs for educational purposes. The group is laying out a water show, which is correlated with medical science.

All the major politicians and officers of Maharashtra and India will be invited to visit the mega event. The three officials of the World Records Community will arrive to inspect the record attempt. One of the adjudicators and editor-in-chief of World Records Community Dr. Mukul Soni, recently spoke to journalists at a recently held press conference about the largest medical event that this event is going to rewrite history.

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification[at]gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor.