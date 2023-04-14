Vivaan Shah and Sanjay Mishra’s Coat in theatre on 26th May

Vivaan Shah and Sanjay Mishra starrer film Coat releasing on 26th May 2023

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 13: Bollywood audiences have always loved films and web shows based on stories from the northern region of India, especially from the eastern part of Uttar Pradesh and Bihar. Various stories such as Ganga Jal, Gangs of Wasseypur, Khaki – The Bihar Chapter, Mirzapur, Jahanabad, Maharani, and Super 30 have been successful. Now, a film based on the story of young writer Kumar Abhishek from Bihar called Coat is ready for release. The release date of the Hindi film Coat, starring Vivaan Shah and Sanjay Mishra, has been announced by the film’s producers on social media through a poster. The film will be released in cinemas across the country on May 26th 2023.

This story is about a boy named Madho from a small village in Bihar, India, who is simple but has big dreams. He and his rear father pigs, which is a low-income profession in Indian villages. Madho wants to make a name for himself in this rapidly growing technological world of India. However, he is unsure of how to do it. One day, some NRI (Non-Resident Indian) visitors come to their village, and Madho sees their clothing and desires to have a similar suit. He tries various ways to obtain the suit but fails. He explores new ideas, but eventually, they all fail. In the meantime, Madho falls in love with a girl. Madho wants to achieve his dreams. Did he get everything he wanted? To find out, viewers will have to wait until May 26, when the film is released. The former Chief Minister of Bihar, Jitan Ram Manjhi, will be a guest appearance in the movie. Kumar Abhishek, Pinnu Singh, Shiv Aryan, and Arpit Garg are the producers of this film, produced Under the banner Perfect Time Pictures in association with Black Panther Movies Ltd & Brandex Entertainment. The film’s story is written by Kumar Abhishek and it is directed by Akshay Ditti.

Vivaan Shah plays the lead role with Sanjay Mishra, Sonal Jha, Puja Pandey, Badal Rajput, Harshita Pandey, Navin Prakash, Abhishek Chauhan, Aakanksha Srivastava, Ragini Kashyap, and Gagan Gupta in prominent roles. On this occasion, the producer and writer Kumar Abhishek said that it is the story of the dream of a young man from Bihar. I hope the whole country would like to see the journey of a dream which grew up in a small town. We hope the audience will give love and support to this film.

Brandex Entertainment is handling the marketing & distribution of “COAT,” a film based on the marginalized Dalit community. The trailer will be released on Ambedkar Jayanti, and Arpit Garg, Director of Brandex Media Network Pvt Ltd, expresses his enthusiasm for the upcoming launch. Brandex Entertainment is also doing the P & A of this film.

