Visiontrade India Innovation Pvt. Ltd. witnesses a 30 per cent jump in its customer retention ratio

Visiontrade India Innovation Pvt. Ltd. announced its milestone of clocking a 30 per cent hike in the contract renewal ratio among its clientele

New Delhi (India), February 22: Visiontrade India Innovations Pvt. Ltd., one of the pioneering B2B portals across the country, which is known to boost the sales figures of brands by connecting them to clients has recently announced its milestone of clocking a whopping 30 per cent hike in the contract renewal ratio among its clientele. Serving over 2500 to 3000 brands, Visiontrade India Innovation Pvt. Ltd., is celebrating the boost in customer retention capacity as the contract renewal ratio has gone from 40 to 70 per cent.

Known to have carved out the success story of brands across sectors, ranging from agriculture-oriented businesses to those based on electronics and technology, Visiontrade India Innovation Pvt. Ltd. prides itself on its proven track record of connecting businesses with lucrative business deals with an industry-best turnaround time.

Owing to the brand’s USP, Visiontrade India Innovation Pvt. Ltd. has become synonymous with providing instant deal facilities, measuring an impressive 99% sales conversion ratio. Saving the clients’ precious business hours and resources, the company aims to minutely understand the business requirements of the clients and leverages its wide network in the industry as well as in-house experts to connect potential buyers. Additionally, to ensure a smooth experience in securing the deal, Visiontrade India Innovation Pvt. Ltd strives to be available 24X7, arranging conference calls and mediating the deal until they are closed.

What sets the operation model of the company is that, unlike its several counterparts, the brand goes beyond lead generation. In order to aptly capture the right target audience, the dynamic market experts of Visiontrade India Innovation Pvt. Ltd. Conducts extensive research and surveys to gauge the nitty-gritty of the sector, so that the research outcomes could be customised for the specific needs of the clients.

About the milestone, on a forward-looking note, Amarnath Singh, the Founder and CEO of Visiontrade India Innovation Pvt Ltd said, ” In our legacy of over two decades, it is a moment of immense pride for us to have hit this phenomenal conversion rate. Milestones such as these attest to the impact our services make towards the growth of businesses we collaborate with. To serve every client not only painstakingly understand the business sector in which they work but also go the extra mile in evaluating and ameliorating the business strategies of our clients to fulfil the aim of delivering higher sales figures for them.”

Visiontrade India Innovation Pvt Ltd, offers end-to-end business solutions starting from domain registration, developing and designing business websites and e-catalogues, and making business emails to services such as hosting, flipbook integration, language converter, SSL certificate, and live chat integration: the company is a one-stop shop for businesses. Further, the B2B portal also serves as a gateway for companies to explore the domestic as well as the international market towards seeking to expand the horizons of their customer base.

In addition to offering comprehensive business solutions across industries, what sets Visiontrade India Innovation Pvt. Ltd. among the host of B2B portals is the fact that the company, offering its services at an affordable price, is consumer-friendly. Currently, the brand, certified by 1SO 9001:2015 for its premium quality management system, provides widely popular membership plans such as Silver Connect, Gold Connect, Platinum Connect, and Universal Connect, onboarding several customers on a regular basis. Validating this customer-centric business model of Visiontrade India Innovation Pvt Ltd, Silicon India conferred its much-coveted recognition on the company. The renowned magazine regarded Visiontrade Inida Innovation Pvt. Ltd. as among the 10 Most Promising Business Process Service Providers- 2020.

Much like the company’s rising revenue figures and customer retention prowess, the company has grown from a niche 4-member team to a robust workforce of above 80. Additionally, seeking to pave the success of several more brands, Visiontrade India Innovation Pvt Ltd has set its eye to expand its customer portfolio in the coming years.

For more information, please visit:

https://visiontradeindia.com/corporate-profile

https://visiontradeindia.com/life-above-b2b-portals

