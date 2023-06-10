Vishwa student registered as doctor with license to practice in Georgia

New Delhi (India), June 10: A leading medical education consultant in Maharashtra, Vishwa Medical Admission Point (VMAP), is pleased to announce that one of its students has been successful in bagging a license to practice medical science in Georgia. The achiever, Miss Mamata Mayti, was a student at GRIGOL ROBAKIDZE UNIVERSITY, one of the best medical universities in Georgia.

According to the 18th November 2021 gazette of NMC, students studying MBBS abroad must get a license to practice in that country after they complete their six-year degree course. Getting the license that has been bestowed on Miss Mamata Mayti is a dream come true for any foreign medical graduate, which is especially true and inspiring for those Indian students who go to study in Georgia.

Why you should choose Georgia to study abroad

In recent years, Indian students have demonstrated a growing interest in studying in Georgia. The country has gained tremendous popularity among Indian students as the destination for medical education. This choice is influenced by a number of things that are vital when you consider studying in a foreign country.

The affordability of education is one of the primary reasons Indian students choose Georgia. Education in the country costs comparatively less than in many Western countries, making it an attractive alternative for students looking for a high-quality education at a reasonable price.

Georgia is a safe country with a low crime rate, which gives Indian students and their families a sense of security. Cultural commonalities include a strong feeling of hospitality, a warm and welcoming attitude toward guests & visitors, and a shared belief in family values. These commonalities make it easier for Indian students to adjust to Georgian culture. Furthermore, Indian Food and Indian Restaurants are also available throughout Georgia.

The admission procedure at Georgian universities is comparatively simple and less competitive in comparison to institutions in other nations, and unlike in other countries, the university in Georgia conducts only one Skype interview to assess students’ English language skills. The students are also not mandatorily required to take IELTS/TOEFL to be admitted to Georgia.

Georgia provides a diverse selection of academic degrees in fields such as medicine, engineering, business, and humanities. Most Georgian colleges offer English-taught programs, making it simpler for Indian students who are not fluent in Georgian to complete their studies. Georgian institutes frequently hire Indian professors to assist Indian students.

Medical universities in Georgia are well-regarded and offer possibilities for practical training and internships. Georgian medical degrees are internationally and nationally acknowledged. Georgian medical universities are also licensed by the government and WHO (World Health Organization). The internship you have done in Georgia is valid when you look for a job in India.

Why you must choose Vishwa Medical Admission Point (VMAP)

Vishwa Medical Admission Point (VMAP) was founded by Mr. Dnyaneshwar Bhasme in 1999 to assist Indian students in selecting the most suitable and finest medical college for themselves in the country or abroad. VMAP facilitates the students to study MBBS overseas at the top medical institutions based on their merit and distinction at a reduced cost. The organization strives to provide students with a roadmap, guiding them in selecting the finest medical institution for themselves, mapping each student’s career, and assisting them in achieving their goals.

To learn more about VMAP and how it can help fulfil your educational and career dreams in the medical field, please visit: www.VMAP.co.in

