Vishal Agarwal takes over as BNI Prometheus President

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], April 1: A new leadership team has taken over the reins at BNI Prometheus, one of the top chapters of BNI Ahmedabad, and a part of the world’s leading business referral organisation, Business Network International.

Vishal Agarwal has taken over as BNI Prometheus President from Kinjal Shah. Chirag Soni has been named as Vice President in place of Anuj Shah, while Alisha Zaveri Fidelis has taken over as the Secretary/Treasurer from Hetal Budhia. The leadership team will have a term of six months.

Vishal Agarwal’s company Crest International is a supplier of packaging material and shopping bags, while Chirag Soni’s Maximum Infinity is engaged in 3D animation and rendering. Alisha Zaveri Fidelis is an educator and her firm’s name is Urban Tutor.

“We are extremely thankful to the members of BNI Prometheus for placing their faith in us and giving us this opportunity to lead the chapter. BNI Prometheus is already a happening place, and we will make our best efforts to take the chapter to newer heights. Our vision is built on the three pillars of inclusion, growth and leadership. We will also focus our energies on improving the chapter’s visibility, enhancing members’ experience, and converting networking opportunities into more business for everyone,” said Vishal Agarwal after taking her as the chapter president.

The new leadership team has set challenging goals for itself. It is targeting more than 3,150 one-to-ones, 3,600 business referrals, 108 visitors, and expanding the chapter’s membership base to 99. It has also set a goal of realising business of Rs. 36 crore during the next six months.

BNI Prometheus chapter’s members have a presence in engineering, travel, advertising, construction, finance, retail, health, employment, manufacturing, real estate, automobiles, food & beverage, and other segments. The chapter has facilitated business of approximately Rs. 300 crore in the last eight years.

