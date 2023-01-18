New Delhi (India), January 17: He is a well-known Ladies Hair cut Specialist in Udaipur. He participated 3 times in Ladies Cut Category Competition in AIHBA India Cup, and achieved a remarkable position.

Recently he won Silver medal in AIHBA India Award, 2018. He is Creative Director, Male & Female at the Champion Salon & Spa Sec 13.

Vijay Sen’s struggle to become the perfect hairstylist

Vijay Sen’s struggle to become the perfect hairstylist, If we talk about hair salon, then we cannot remain untouched by “champion hair saloon”, so to speak, is that “When it comes to hair texture, it’s best to work with what you have, rather than burn it by extensive straightening, for example.”

If we talk about girl hairstyle, Vijay sen is perfect girls Hair stylist. He is a well-known ladies Hair cut Specialist in udaipur rajasthan. Then till date, she has done more than one celebrity hairstyle, and he is participated 3 times in Ladies cut Category Competition in AIHBA india cup, and Recently won Silver medal in AIHBA india Award 2019.

Vijay Sen, along with being a perfect hairstylist, gave this quality to many people through his training, who today are seen thanking Vijay Sen by opening their own employment, in this way we can say Vijay Sen is a perfect teacher. Also, this contribution of yours has garnered a lot of love for itself by giving employment to many people.

Now talking about when Vijay Sen started this journey, let us tell you that he was thinking of completing his studies and doing some job, but after he made up his mind that he would do his own business, then after that he started his own hair salon. He started his studies in 2015 and he set up his own small salon shop named “champion hair salon” and continued his studies and completed his studies in 2018 and devoted all his time in his business, today this thing has proved to be true. He made progress in his business within a few years and in today’s time, he does not know how many celebrities’ hair has been set and by becoming a teacher, he has given employment to many people by teaching this art. And today “champion hair salon” has become a real champion.

One of the most sought after hair stylist in India is Vijay Sen. His father, Mr. Jamnalal Sen, a petite hairstylist who used to do men’s hairstyles, taught him the ropes. Initially, Vijay Sen had no interest in the hair style field, but when he did not think of anything special during his studies, he learned to work with his father, but he was stubborn that he had to make his own identity, that is why after some time He thought of skipping men’s hairstyles for girls and since then Vijay took a keen interest in hairdressing. And after that he achieved success after a lot of hard work, and today he is the biggest hairstylist of Rajasthan. They aim to develop a talent pool of Indian stylists who can compete globally and grow the hairdressing industry in India. And he said that his efforts are continuing even today.

