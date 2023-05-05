Veative showcases immersive enterprise solutions at G-20 Future of Work exhibition 

Shri Dharmendra Pradhan, Hon’ble Education Minister, experiences Veative’s VR solution

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], May 4: Veative, a world-leading provider of immersive technology solutions, participated in the G-20 Future of Work exhibition held at Bhubaneshwar from April 23-28, 2023. The exhibition brought forth a unique opportunity to demonstrate innovative technologies and solutions that can transform the workplace and improve productivity.

Veative showcased its enterprise use cases and immersive solutions that have enabled myriad industries to enhance consumer experiences, reduce costs, and improve employee engagement and performance. The company’s solutions use virtual reality, augmented reality, and mixed reality technologies to create engaging, immersive experiences for employees and consumers. Veative has experience in developing immersive tech applications for a vast spectrum of industries, including manufacturing, power & utilities, automotive, CPG, F&B, healthcare, oil & natural gas, chemicals, fertilizers, life sciences, infrastructure, retail, and more. From marker-less AR applications for refrigerator product experience and safe drilling practices in steam turbines to marker-based AR applications to study the anatomy of the human heart and enable safe cataract surgeries, the brand had a vast range of AR/MR applications on display. To pique the interest of young learners, the company also showcased immersive virtual tours of world heritage sites like the Eiffel Tower, Stonehenge, Taj Mahal, Lotus Temple, and Burj Khalifa.

A company spokesperson shared, “We were thrilled to showcase our innovative immersive solutions to a diverse set of visitors from G-20 member countries, top institutions, global tech companies and enthusiastic students. It was an honour to have Shri Dharmendra Pradhan, Hon’ble Minister of Education, Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, experience our VR solution. Veative’s solutions have been helping numerous companies transform their product & consumer experiences and training & onboarding programs. We channel the power of immersive technology to make businesses future-proof to enable them to unlock value for their employees, clients, and communities.” The company received positive feedback from the attendees and will continue to develop innovative solutions and powerful immersive experiences to enable enterprises to create a more resilient future of work.

Veative is an immersive tech development company for impact in education and workforce training. Having global partnerships with leading enterprises and edtech suppliers such as Lenovo, UNICEF, and Google, the company has a presence in 25+ countries. Veative develops VR-enabled learning and development solutions that have shown an incredible ability to educate, train, and solve real-world problems, thus making work lives easier, less stressful, and safer.

