Vaastu Mahaguru Basannt R Rasiwasia receives the coveted MEGA Foundation Award for ReVaastu 

New Delhi (India), March 28: Vastu Mahaguru Basannt R Rasiwasia made India proud with Revaastu. Now the creator of ReVaastu has been honoured with the Make Earth Green Again Foundation for his contribution to Indian culture with ReVaastu.

Basannt R Rasiwasia’s Revaastu app where he works to spread the energies of the ancient science Vaastu to the world, irrespective of caste, creed and social status has been lauded by the masses and those in power. The MEGA Foundation Award follows the recent Dr Baba Saheb Ambedkar Award for Contribution to the nation. Revaastu enables one to click a picture of their room and check and correct basic and simple Vastu requirements like main door, living room, master bedroom, children’s room, study, kitchen, temple, staircase, toilets, locker, mirror and shoe rack placement for themselves. It thus becomes easy for the common man to benefit from Vaastu and bring peace and harmony home.

“The essence of true knowledge comes in sharing,” says Basannt R Rasiwasia. “I get multiple enquiries for small things from around the country Each time, it is not possible to travel the distance. But I want each person to benefit from this app.”

Vaastu helps balance the five elements, that is earth, fire, water, space, and air and the allied energy fields. This ancient science of architecture Increases positive energies and eliminates negative energies positive energies attract peace and abundance, and helps enhance relationships.

Basannt R Rasiwasia, through Revaastu, aims to enable each and every Indian from every corner of the world. “The app is safe, as the moment you download, it goes offline and you can use the app to enhance your energies by checking the basic Vastu of your house and transform it into your home,”

