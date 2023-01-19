UUO Innovation’s NapEazy wins the coveted Amazon Smbhav Award

Banglore (Karnataka) [India], January 19: UUO Innovation Pvt Ltd, known for its trailblazer brand napEazy has won the prestigious Amazon Smbhav Award in the Global Small Business category. Its product napEazy travel pillow, is known to make it easy for people to have a sound sleep as it can be modified as per their sleep style. NapEazy is the brainchild of two young and talented entrepreneurs and co-founders of napEazy, Sarit Prajna Sahu and Pradipta Sahoo.

This was the third edition of the Amazon Smbhav Awards that recognize businesses, innovators, and individuals who have made significant progress in their respective areas and contributed towards building an Atmanirbhar Bharat. The awards featured 15 categories to recognize path-breaking and disruptive business ideas.

NapEazy co-founder Sarit Prajna Sahu was ecstatic to receive the award, and she said, “We are delighted to get the recognition and appreciation for our efforts to bring in desired scientific change in sleep patterns. Sound and Comfortable sleep during travel are so important yet undermined factors. We are more than happy that we have been appreciated at such a prestigious platform at such an early stage. This is certainly a confidence booster.”

“We are more than happy that our simple yet innovative product has been welcomed by both consumers and industry alike. Our conviction about the idea is an example that you don’t need a big idea for success, but it is more important than how effectively a small idea can be implemented,” added Pradipta Sahoo.

For unversed napEazy are an ergonomic design travel pillow and a multi-use comfort kit that flyers can use to sleep during long-haul air travel. It can also be used while travelling in a car, coach, or train. It is the brand under the parent company UUO Innovation Private Limited, an Airbus spin-off company. Co-Founder Sarit Prajna Sahu has put great efforts into making the product a huge success. napEazy’s marketing campaign led by Sarit garnered the interest of more than 800 pre-orders from 48 countries during just 30 days of the Kickstarter launch. The last two years being extremely successful with both B2B and B2C sales in India. Now having close to 3000 customers across the globe, napEazy is set to change the way everyone sits for long hours.

napEazy is available in both India and overseas through popular e-com platforms like Amazon US, Amazon India, Europe, Tata1MG, and its own website. Currently, Sarit is working on expanding the international presence for napEazy-the essential home, office, and commute pillow for correct posture while seated and power naps. Being the Marketing & Communication Head, she is putting complete dedication into making napEazy the preferred choice of her target audience.

Start-ups were recognized in a variety of categories at the Amazon Smbhav Awards 2022. They are a step towards appreciating winners who have excelled across sectors and contributed to India’s “Pragati” while empowering small businesses and celebrating the spirit of businesses, local sellers, home entrepreneurs, and change-makers.

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification[at]gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor.