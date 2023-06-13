Upcopy.ai Writing Assistant and Finland Based XAMK University’s Online Learning Platform Edufication Join Forces to Empower Global ESL Writers to Unlock Their Writing Potential

Upcopy.ai, an innovative AI-powered writing assistant, developed by Citispotter Ltd. (England-based EdTech startup), and Edufication, a trailblazing educational platform created by XAMK (Finnish University), are proud to announce their dynamic collaboration aimed at revolutionizing the way individuals around the world enhance their English writing skills. With Upcopy.ai’s state-of-the-art technology, writers from over 85 countries have already experienced a transformative leap in their ability to express themselves effectively.

South-Eastern Finland University of Applied Sciences, or Xamk, is a well-respected school known for providing excellent education, supporting new research, and helping the community. From this passion for education, Xamk maintains an Edufication platform through which Xamk publishes its online courses or other educational services & materials and offers external parties the opportunity to publish commercial online courses or other educational services or material they have prepared.

The partnership between Upcopy.ai and Edufication is a perfect synergy, reflecting Edufication’s unwavering commitment to providing tangible benefits to its users. Pekka Pulkkinen, Manager at Edufication, shares his excitement about this collaboration, stating that Upcopy.ai suits the Edufication product family well because it brings concrete user benefits, and this cooperation is very fruitful.

“Upcopy.ai offers different alternatives which help the user improve their writing to ensure that the message will be understood correctly, in the intended way. We are waiting to see how the service is received in our network and how we could extend our future collaboration,” Pulkkinen says.

Upcopy.ai is a game-changer in the writing world, harnessing the power of artificial intelligence to detect and correct grammar, spelling, and punctuation errors. Not stopping there, it goes beyond mere corrections by offering invaluable suggestions to enhance clarity, providing a rich array of synonyms, antonyms, and concise definitions. Its extensive library of pre-defined templates simplifies various tasks, from crafting compelling essays to drafting persuasive admission letters and soliciting references from professors and employers.

For Upcopy.ai, this collaboration marks an incredible opportunity to expand their horizons and empower non-native English speakers in their quest for impeccable writing skills.

As Edufication has become Upcopy.ai’s official partner in Finland, upcopy.ai is thrilled to offer Edufication portal’s users an exclusive discount on Upcopy.ai subscriptions, providing access to its remarkable features for just a few euros per month.

Recent Milestones and Plans

Citispotter, the innovative British technology startup behind the AI-based writing assistant Upcopy.ai, has inked an MOU with the Uttar Pradesh Government (India). This MOU brings AI-powered writing support to Uttar Pradesh State Universities students, enhancing their personal and professional writing abilities.

Expanding its global footprint, Citispotter Ltd. is in ongoing talks with universities in the United Kingdom, India, and Finland and a London-based news regulator. This milestone underscores Citispotter’s commitment to revolutionizing the writing landscape across various sectors.

Upcopy.ai is actively looking to partner with global educational institutions and universities to offer solutions to ESL learners, students and non-native English speakers to improve their writing skills and become excellent communicators. Interested universities, colleges, and organizations can contact us by sending an email to contact@upcopy.ai

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification[at]gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor.