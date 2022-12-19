Unnati Development has placed a total of 17 students out of which 11 students got placed in Red Hat

Unnati Development and Training Centre Pvt Ltd performed excellently in the month of October 2022

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], December 19: Unnati Development and Training Centre Pvt. Ltd., founded in 2001, is a global IT training company with the vision of “quality education” for individuals and working professionals in corporations. We partnered with Red Hat and Linux Academy Australia to deliver training for their leading IT certification courses. Such as ‘Red Hat Certified System Administrator’, ‘OpenStack’, ‘Ansible’, ‘Puppet’, ‘Openshift’, And ‘Cloud Computing. Unnati is a premium partner of Linux Academy Australia. LAA has launched a new course. CCA: Certified Container Administrator CCA is one of the first courses based on generic containerization technology. CCA is based on three major containerization products: Docker, Podman, and Buildah. The USP of this course is that it has a 100% performance-based exam pattern.

Unnati has an excellent team of international trainers composed of Ashutosh Bhakre, Pavan Wankhede, Ankush Kathar, Rachana Bhakare, and Ashwini Pawar. Our Director and CEO, Mr. Ashutosh S. Bhakare, has 22 years of experience in this training field, holding Red Hat, SUSE, Google, and Microsoft Authorized Trainer titles. He is passionate about disruptive technologies and delivers corporate and international training based on Kubernetes, Openshift, Openstack, RHEL, Docker, Ansible, GIT, and Jenkins. Unnati operates from three prime locations: Our head office is in CIDCO, Aurangabad, and branch offices are in Beed Bypass, Aurangabad, and Hinjewadi Road, Pune.

“Change is the only constant thing.” Following this quote Recently, Mr. Ashutosh S. Bhakare, CEO, and Mr. Anskush H. Kathar, CTO, have been certified on RHCSA, or Red Hat Certified System Administrator, Version 9. This exam was based on the Red Hat Enterprise Linux 9 version.

Shiwani Deshmukh says, “Unnati is an excellent place if you want to learn and have a successful career. The best thing about Unnati is that they tell you the truth about the marketplace, which makes everyone clear about their goals or set goals. Of course, the trainers are highly qualified and provide you with the best knowledge and guidance to shine and have an extraordinary career. “It’s a great institute to learn, build, and enjoy.”

Prajwal Mhaske says, “Team Unnati always tried to keep students updated with ongoing booming technologies in IT, which helped me proceed accordingly for my career.” Trainers at Unnati are always resourceful and guide students on the right track. As an intern at Unnati, my experience was priceless. “Mr. Ashutosh Bhakare sir and Mr. Ankush Kathar sir always treated us like a part of the team Unnati, not as a trainee or intern, and for that, I will always be thankful to Unnati and the team.”

For jobs based on DevOps, knowledge of technologies like Linux, the cloud, Docker, Podman, GitHub, Jenkins, and Kubernetes is essential. For that reason, Unnati has recently launched its customized course, “KuCL,” designed by a team of international trainers. KuCL offers one global certification for Red Hat.

Openshift. It includes industry-leading technologies like Docker, Podman, Kubernetes, AWS, Git, GitHub, and Jenkins. The course has been a success, as the students from KuCL are securing their jobs in multinational companies after clearing several rounds of the interview process.

Akash Badak says, “The learning experience with Unnati is outstanding.” The way the faculty explained every concept was fabulous. I got not only theoretical information but also real-time project experience. This helped me to tackle the interview. I was one of the first KuCL students. “Knowledge of different technologies helped me get an opportunity in my dream company and will help me in the future.”

Unnati development performed excellently in October 2022. Unnati has placed a total of 17 students, out of whom 11 were placed at Red Hat in Pune, including Shiwani Deshmukh, Akash Badak, Saurabh Anandgaonkar, Omkar Waskar, Akash Nikam, Prajwal Mhaske, Yogita Yalkar, Kiran Patil, Swapnil Thakur, Sanket Patil, and Aniket Sambare from Unnati. At the same time, six students, namely Swapnil Patil, Shubham More, Vishal Ghule, Adinath Laghane, Shubham Chopade, and Kapil Gadekar, got selected by other MNCs as they cleared the IT skills assessment on a high note this year at Unnati Development and Training Centre.

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification[at]gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor