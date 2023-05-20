Unleashing Entrepreneurial Excellence: How Billionaire’s Blueprint Will Empower Aspiring Entrepreneurs Across India

Dr. Vivek Bindra, Shri Nitin Gadkari, Shri Arjun Ram Meghwal, Vivek Oberoi, and Jaya Kishori Lead the Path to Empower Aspiring Entrepreneurs

New Delhi (India), May 18: In a groundbreaking move to foster entrepreneurship and empower individuals across the country, Bada Business has unveiled its game-changing program, the Billionaire’s Blueprint. This unparalleled diploma course in entrepreneurship brings together the wisdom and expertise of India’s esteemed billionaires and top industrialists. Led by the visionary Dr. Vivek Bindra, Founder & CEO of Bada Business, this program promises to equip aspiring entrepreneurs with invaluable insights and practical skills to navigate the competitive business landscape successfully.

Industry Leaders & Billionaire’s Join Forces to Mentor Entrepreneurs

The Billionaire’s Blueprint offers a one-of-a-kind opportunity for participants to learn directly from the country’s most accomplished business leaders. With a curriculum spanning two semesters, each with a specific focus, the program delves into essential aspects of starting and scaling a startup. Semester one, aptly titled “How To Start a Start-Up,” lays the foundation for entrepreneurial ventures, while semester two, “How To Scale a Start-Up,” explores the strategies and tactics required for sustainable growth.

Renowned billionaires like Alfred Brush Ford (Ford Motor Company), R S Sodhi (President, Indian Dairy Association), Rajesh Mehta (Owner & Executive Chairman, Rajesh Exports), Ritesh Aggarwal (Founder, Oyo), Dr. A Velumani (Founder, Thyrocare), Acharya Balkrishnan (MD, Patanjali), Ridham Desai (MD, Morgan Stanley India), Ramesh Agarwal (Chairman, AMPL), and 80+ other billionaires from diverse industries have joined forces to teach the nuances of setting up a successful business made in India for the world.

Empowering Entrepreneurial Education

The Billionaire’s Blueprint program goes beyond traditional teaching methods and leverages advanced features to enhance the learning experience. Participants can engage in dynamic discussion forums, earn points for active participation, personalize their study schedules, take notes, access online and offline discussion forums, participate in interactive activities, track their progress, and adjust video quality and speed to suit their preferences. This comprehensive approach ensures that individuals receive a well-rounded education that prepares them for real-world challenges.

An Accessible and Impactful Diploma Course

One of the program’s standout features is offering aspiring entrepreneurs a chance to learn from the nation’s business titans at a reasonable cost. Classes are conveniently scheduled in the Indian time zone, and recordings are available for flexibility, allowing participants to access the content according to their convenience. The Billionaire’s Blueprint aims to bridge the entrepreneurial skills gap by equipping approximately 150 million individuals with comprehensive entrepreneurial expertise, empowering them to succeed in their business ventures.

The Grand Launch Event: A Celebration of Entrepreneurial Spirit

On May 17th, 2023, the highly anticipated launch event for the Billionaire’s Blueprint took place at the opulent Fairlie Hotels and Resorts in Chhattarpur, New Delhi. The occasion was graced by a distinguished lineup of guests, including Shri Nitin Gadkari, Hon’ble Minister of Road Transport and Highways of India, Arjun Ram Meghwal, Minister of State for Culture of India, Bollywood actor turned entrepreneur Vivek Oberoi, and Jaya Kishori, a revered spiritual and motivational speaker. The esteemed presence of these personalities demonstrated the significance of the program in driving entrepreneurial growth and fostering a vibrant business community.

Pioneering a New Era of Entrepreneurship

Nitin Gadkari commended the Billionaire’s Blueprint as an innovation in providing new-age education, empowering Indian entrepreneurs with practical skills and benefiting MSMEs and entrepreneurs throughout the country. Dr. Vivek Bindra, accompanied by the special guests, unveiled a transformative curriculum designed to equip aspiring entrepreneurs with the tools needed to thrive in today’s competitive landscape. Arjun Ram Meghwal highlighted the program’s role in empowering Indian entrepreneurs and contributing to the goal of a $5 trillion economy, transforming the entrepreneurial ecosystem in the country.

Dr. Vivek Bindra expressed his vision for the program, emphasizing the need for more job creators and his dedication to creating opportunities for individuals across all strata of society. Vivek Oberoi, highlighting the importance of equipping the younger generation to face modern challenges, regarded the Billionaire’s Blueprint as a transformative platform that would prepare future entrepreneurs with the necessary skills.

Partnership for Success

In a strategic partnership, the Billionaire’s Blueprint program is offered in association with GLA University, a renowned NACH A+ accredited university with extensive experience in higher education. Neeraj Agrawal, CEO and Treasurer of GLA University, also attended the launch event, further cementing the commitment to providing participants with a comprehensive and industry-aligned entrepreneurial education.

Conclusion

The Billionaire’s Blueprint marks a significant milestone in India’s entrepreneurial landscape, offering a revolutionary approach to education and mentorship. With the guidance and insights of accomplished billionaires and top industrialists, aspiring entrepreneurs have a unique opportunity to acquire practical skills, knowledge, and the mindset necessary to embark on successful business ventures. As India aims to become the world’s foremost entrepreneurship hub, the Billionaire’s Blueprint stands as a beacon of hope and empowerment, catalyzing the entrepreneurial spirit and propelling individuals toward their dreams of business success.

