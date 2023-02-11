UK based Indian Entrepreneur makes Investment in Movies accessible to all

New Delhi (India), February 10: From traditional investment options such as fixed deposits and insurance policies to modern investments in SIPs and bitcoin, the process of wealth creation has become quite versatile in recent times. Investment in film projects however, has always been a little known ‘closed’ avenue which has been restricted to the ‘insiders’ and institutional investors only. Mr. Pratik Shelar, Founder and CEO of GoViddo Ltd. aims to change this scenario. Passionate about the world of movies, he started this company in UK to allow interested individuals to invest in mainstream British film projects and earn good returns.

GoViddo.com is a film investment platform for mainstream British movies backed by reputable talent. Any retail investor can consider movies as an investment option. To keep it simple, if you have as little as £5000 or INR 5,00,000, you can invest this amount in mainstream British movies. GoViddo vets highly qualified, valuable film projects based on the criteria of Subject Matter, Talent, Robust Distribution Deals and Completion Guarantor.

If an investor shows interest in a particular project and approaches GoViddo, they explain the risks and benefits involved. As they are not regulated yet, they do not do provide any sort of advice and ask the investor to consult their financial advisors before taking any decision. Then GoViddo introduces the investor to the producers of the project along with providing further details on the project and accompanying investment memorandums. Now each film has its own special purpose vehicle (Film SPV) organised by the producers. Investor becomes shareholder of that SPV. GoViddo does not accept or hold any funds from the investor and receives fees from the producers for securing the investment. Once the movie is completed and ready for release and distribution, filmmakers get paid from all the channels they have distributed the movie to. They then pay the investor as per the mutually agreed terms. GoViddo serves as liaison in this entire process and holds up to 10% in the profit share in every investment as its fees from the investors. Currently, only investors in UK can enjoy the tax benefit option where they can avail up to 30% tax benefit on certain investments.

Started in February 2018, GoViddo Ltd. has till date, worked with 12 mainstream British movies backed by reputable talent and has helped them to raise £1.5 million through its platform. Some notable mentions are The Liar, which has multiple OSCAR and BAFTA winning talent (Tony Hagger, Piers Tempest, Ben Pugh, Rory Aitken, Erica Steinberg, Gavin James, Robert D. Yeoman, Eve Stewart), Mrs. Churchill’s War, directed by Bruce Beresford (Oscar nominee director), Warrior Poets, by Victoria Thomas (BAFTA Nominee) and Midnight Peepshow, which was the official selection at the prestigious Frightfest Festival.

Pratik’s ultimate dream is to start his own production house in UK through which he can tell deeply rooted Indian stories to a global audience in collaboration with western talent. To this end, he has already released his first production The Entrepreneur – A Documentary on 12th December 2022. It is a seven-episode long documentary series which is based on Pratik’s own life. Currently it is streaming on GoViddo’s YouTube Channel. Pratik plans to produce the same story in the form of a feature film with British artists essaying various roles. He presented The Entrepreneur Movie project at Cannes Film Festival in 2022 on a global stage. It is currently available for investments on www.GoViddo.com

Further information regarding movies as an investment option is available on GoViddo’s official website www.GoViddo.com.

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification[at]gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor.

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)