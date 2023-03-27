Tyrant Sports Club announces the Sixth Edition of their Tyrant Premier League, 25th March – 15th April, 2023 at Catholic Gymkhana, Mumbai

– Tyrant Premier league will be held from 25th March to 15th April at Catholic Gymkhana, Mumbai – 54 matches will be played over 3 weeks

– This will be the sixth edition of the prestigious Tyrant Premier League

– More than 125 participating members will be participating in this year’s tournament

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 25: Tyrant Sports Club has announced the sixth edition of Tyrant Premier League (TPL) to be held from 25th March till 15th April at Catholic Gymkhana, Mumbai. Tyrant Sports Club established in the year 2017, with an intention of creating a niche and exclusive member’s only club for other turf cricket enthusiasts. Having only 30 members in 2017, Tyrant Sports Club has grown to 130 active members in less than 6 years time.

Tyrant Premier League has an active backing of supportive sponsors with more than 14 partnerships have been announced for this year’s tournament. Established heavyweights like HRX and Diamond Mela have signed 2 year deals, while One World, Dhanera Diamonds, Atharva Lifestyle, Samkit Diamonds, Sunder Gems, Sanghvi & Sons, Truefitt and Hill, Toska Chocolates, Shunya Guilt free drinks, Hivado, Ace Blend & Royal Prince equipments have all agreed to partner with the TPL this year. Wholehearted support of esteemed sponsors has made sure that Tyrant Sports Club launches its sixth edition in all its glory.

Tyrant Sports Club aims to give the best experience to members through continuous innovation and new additions to the existing club structures. They also want to expand and have multiple clubs all over the country, to create a Turf cricket experience no like other. The club conducts 2 tournaments in a year with 2 mega player auctions, with 5 super successful seasons already done, this year 11 franchises will be fighting it out for the elusive TPL – 6 Trophy.

The club has a working committee with 7 members devoting time towards club operations and functioning, the 7 members are Neel Sanghvi, Vishal Ajbani, Abhishek Agarwal, Rushab Mehta, Roshan Sanghvi, Amit Shah and Manan shah.

Commenting on the sixth edition of Tyrant Premier League, the committee has shared a joint statement: “Tyrant Sports Club was started to create an exclusive members only club and provide a platform to cricket enthusiasts to relax and unwind after a long day’s work and also create a networking platform for individuals from different walks of life via sports and recreation. This club brings together amateur cricketers as well as trained players to come together, to play regularly and professionally. We are so excited to start the 6th edition of the Tyrant premier league, we had started with 30 members and now the club has grown tremendously with now having 130 members, with a waiting list of 150 members.

The club has its own mobile application, with an average view of 20k+ throughout the season. The club has an extensive social media footprint with an active Instagram & Facebook page as below – all the matches will also be Live telecasted on the Tyrant Sports Club YouTube Channel

