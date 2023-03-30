Turn heads with your style and demonstrate your fashion sense with Italian Colony

Italian Colony, a one-stop shop for men’s fashion

New Delhi (India), March 30: Internet access has significantly increased during the last two decades. It has brought a lot of people to online platforms. The expansion of eCommerce in India has a very bright future, and the widespread use of smartphones will only fuel it further. As it gains traction, the e-commerce sector is expected to grow and reach a market size of US$ 188 billion by 2025. (Source:innoraft.com). By 2034, the Indian e-commerce market is expected to surpass that of the United States and take second place globally. (Source: Google)

People are more knowledgeable about fashion and trends today because of social media sites like Instagram. In contrast to the 80s and 90s, when fashion icons were followed by their admirers, we now have self-made models on various social media sites. Social media has immensely benefited the fashion business by profoundly influencing trends and, eventually, altering how people behave in daily life. Though clothing is a highly personal choice, it is heavily influenced by fashion trends. What works for one person may not work for another. However, Italy is renowned for its exquisite craftsmanship, flawless tailoring, and lavish patterns when it comes to clothing. The Italian Colony men’s clothing offers opulent Italian style at a reasonable price.

After operating a business-to-business men’s clothing enterprise for over a decade, the esteemed Bangalore-based Italian Colony discovered that Indian men want premium clothing with trendy styles at affordable rates. As the brand struggled to engage with customers through B2B channels, it opted to launch an online store to expand its market reach. The brand was aptly named “Italian Colony,” as it endeavors to introduce the opulent Italian fashion style to the Indian market at a reasonable price. Initially, when the online store was launched, the Italian Colony was placing an average of 10 orders per day. Currently, its online store receives an impressive 150 to 200 orders daily. Moving forward, the company sets its sights on achieving a remarkable 500 orders per day by the end of 2023.

The online store of the Italian Colony currently offers a few categories of men’s pants. However, the brand is planning to offer a wide range of men’s clothing, starting from collections of joggers, cargos, jeans, and trousers at a reasonable price. Joggers are men’s go-to casual attire and can be worn while traveling, going out to lunch, taking a beach vacation, or running errands whereas cargos can be worn for both formal and casual occasions. Jeans are a perennial fashion, and a pair of jeans that are both comfortable and trendy, people can wear denim from dawn until night. Trousers are a man’s best friend and the best choice for a formal appearance. Pairing it with a linen shirt and derby shoes to them will give an additional flair. By wearing specific trousers with T-shirts, sweaters, casual jackets, and a variety of shoes, people may create an “everything goes” casual appearance. Italian Colony is one stop for men’s fashion which offers style and fashion hand in hand.

Italian Colony has recently developed its app, making it easy for customers to purchase Italian Colony products from across the world. The app is available in both, Playstore and IOS. In addition to this, with an aim to widen its presence, Italian Colony will be partnering with other e-commerce platforms, and customers will be able to get their preferred Italian-style men’s clothing there as well. The company’s Founders has the vision to spread Italian Colony’s influence throughout India and give the chance to Indian men to enhance their flair with opulent Italian fashion at a reasonable price.

To shop and reserve your preferred style, please visit: www.italiancolony.com

