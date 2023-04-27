Travelocar, a Car Rental and Cab Service Provider since 1989, Embraces Digitization to Simplify Local and Outstation Travel

The Company carries its legacy of ensuring quick, safe, and comfortable journeys

New Delhi [India], April 26: For a country as populous as India, transportation is a critical sector. With a network of over 62 lac kilometers of road, bus and car fleets make up a sizeable chunk of the Indian transportation sector. While cab hire services go back several decades, the advent of digitization has led to the prominence of services like online car rentals and cab bookings.

Witnessing this change in the sector, Mr. Munir Shaikh has set up Travelocar to offer online car rental and cab services for local and outstation travel. An initiative by Amsons Tours and Travels Pvt Ltd, Travelocar offers its services to over 99 cities across India, with 625+ operator affiliations. It allows its customers to rent a car or get a cab 24/7 by visiting its official website and making a few simple clicks.

With Travelocar, Mr. Shaikh extends his legacy of 34 years by transforming a brand that entered the market in 1989. Over three decades of professional experience, he went from managing bus fleets and offering package tours, courier services, and hotel bookings in Mumbai to owning his own car fleet. With Travelocar, Mr. Shaikh focuses on providing his customers with smooth and comfortable journeys. Along with giving them a wide range of options to choose from, he ensures that all his cars are equipped with amenities like cushions, mobile chargers, tissue papers, reading lights, etc.

To provide premium car rental services to corporate clients, Travelocar has designed dedicated corporate car rentals. These services allow companies across India to book premium car fleets (not older than 3 years) driven by trained and experienced chauffeurs. Travelocar also dedicates a Relationship Manager to handle the account of every corporate client. With the option of traveling in luxury cars and availing of coursey services like daily newspapers, mineral water bottles, etc., the brand intends to make corporate travel as suave as possible.

Mr. Shaikh stresses the importance of technology in the Indian transportation sector and believes that it will be a game-changer for the industry. He says, “Digitization has prevented people from making multiple calls and waiting for several hours to rent a car or travel in a private cab. With tech-driven features such as live tracking, real-time notifications, online payments, and more, brands like Travelocar are pushing the envelope and simplifying the journeys Indians make across the country.”

To learn more about Travelocar or book a cab, visit the brand’s official website here: https://travelocar.com

