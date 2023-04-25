Transline Technologies Ltd bags major contract for Surveillance  Systems with Indian Oil Corporation Limited

New Delhi (India), April 24: In a recent news coming out of the Indian Oil Corporation Limited, Delhi based Transline Technologies Limited has bagged a major contract for design, supply, installation, testing and commissioning of surveillance system and related works at IOCL’s operating locations, AFS and LPG plants throughout West Bengal.

Transline Technologies Limited has been tasked with the functioning of CCTV Cameras, redundant servers, client workstations, storage devices, networking components, display monitors, poles, LED floodlights, VMS, and analytic software which will be integrated with the terminal automation system (TAS) for critical inputs.

In our conversation with the Managing Director of Transline Technologies Limited, Mr. Arun Gupta said, “It is a major milestone for the company especially in the West Bengal region. Indian Oil Corporation Limited has always been the esteemed client we have wanted to work with, and the opportunity to finally have it happen is truly tremendous and of a great magnitude to us.”

In further conversation, Mr. Arun Gupta said, “We will be tasked with creating an entire web of CCTV cameras, servers, client workstations, storage devices, networking components, display monitors, poles, LED floodlights, VMS, and analytic software which can prove to be a Herculean task for most companies but our experience in dealing with such tasks enable us to have a better edge than our competition.”

The provision of surveillance systems in today’s time is one of utmost importance for most, and companies like Transline Technologies Limited are taking a foremost step in making this process easy and simple for their clients. This work between IOCL and Transline Technologies Limited can prove to be an example for modernity for other PSU’s and campuses across India.

