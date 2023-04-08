TransGlobe Expands Global Reach, Empowers Students with Cheteshwar Pujara as Brand Ambassador

New Delhi (India), April 7: TransGlobe, a renowned foreign education consultancy, is revolutionizing the study abroad experience for thousands of students worldwide. With over 10,000 students currently living their study abroad dreams, TransGlobe offers access to top-tier universities and courses, experienced guides for travel and accommodations, and personalized assistance throughout the application and coaching process.

The company’s success lies in its unique approach to coaching and exam preparation, with many students finding confidence in their abilities after just a week of training. TransGlobe has helped countless students with the help of their dedicated team and offers one-stop solutions to all admission-related queries, ensuring a smooth and hassle-free process for students.

In a strategic move to further strengthen its youth connect, TransGlobe recently announced iconic Indian cricketer Cheteshwar Pujara as its brand ambassador. Pujara is Team India’s mainstay in Test Cricket, and a youth icon is here to assist TransGlobe’s position as one of India’s leading and highly reputed foreign education consultancies.

TransGlobe Education, a Gujarat-based leader in the study abroad diaspora, has a rich 30-year history and has served over 27,000 students through its offices across India and Australia. The company takes pride in organizing prominent education fairs, like Global UniExpo and World Education Fair, for the people of Saurashtra and Gujarat. As the only direct representative of six prestigious Groups of 8 Australian universities, TransGlobe is also an authorized PTE (A) Pearson, ETS TOEFL, and GRE Test Center.

Speaking on the collaboration with Cheteshwar Pujara, Vijay Mehta, the Director and Owner of TransGlobe, highlighted their shared vision of empowering the youth of the country through education and skills. And Pujara has also expressed his excitement in partnering with a reputed organization rooted in his hometown of Rajkot, Saurashtra, and looks forward to supporting TransGlobe in their mission to empower the youth of India.

With a solid foundation and a team of experienced staff, alongside Cheteshwar Pujaraare is poised to continue its remarkable growth and success in the foreign education sector.

