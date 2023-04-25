“Transform Your Life with Ekam Yoga: 100K+ Learners, 200+ Trainers, 26+ every day group Sessions, and Counting!”

New Delhi (India), April 22: Ekam Yoga is an online yoga community that has impacted the lives of over 100,000+ learners worldwide. With more than 100 expert trainers offering over 26+ group sessions per month, the virtual studio provides a wide range of sessions tailored to meet the unique needs and goals of individuals of all ages and body types. Each session is guided by certified yoga teachers who adapt instruction to specific fitness objectives and health conditions, ensuring that every session is safe, efficient, and enjoyable.

What sets Ekam Yoga apart is its commitment to creating an inclusive community of yogis from around the world. The virtual studio provides various opportunities for individuals to connect, grow and receive support, including online discussion forums, virtual workshops, and group challenges. The ultimate goal of Ekam Yoga is to make yoga accessible and affordable to anyone, anywhere, at any time, and create a disease-free world.

Ekam Yoga offers programs that address various ailments and age groups, and with sessions available almost anytime, anywhere, learners can easily book through the Ekam Yoga website or join using any device. Subscriptions start at just Rs. 99/- per month, making it an affordable option for anyone interested in yoga.

The name of the community, Ekam, has deep roots in Hindu philosophy and spirituality, emphasizing the idea that ultimate reality is one and indivisible. With the concept of unity in mind, Ekam Yoga has made it its mission to provide work opportunities for expert yoga trainers from small cities where yoga studios may not be sustainable, thus empowering experts and making yoga more accessible for all.

During the pandemic, Ekam Yoga became a beacon of hope for people seeking to improve their physical and mental well-being without leaving home. Their experts believe that without investment, one cannot be serious about the result, and that’s why they offer their subscription services at a minimum price. Ekam Yoga is on a mission to make every human being do yoga and create a healing community, expanding its reach across all continents.

Ekam Yoga offers a wide range of courses, including online counseling, nutrition, yoga in the center, yoga with Yogacharya, yoga for women, meditation, effective fitness, weight loss, healing yoga, and children’s yoga. These courses are divided into a variety of categories, including facial yoga and asanas, evening yoga, yoga for weight loss, yoga for women to maintain hormonal balance, yoga for beginners, Pranayama, yoga for fertility, Tratak mindful meditation, deep roots yoga, quick bite yoga, depression, anxiety, and yoga to lose a few extra pounds.

Founder Er Samprati Singhvi gradually saw the critical necessity of implementing yoga to alleviate various illnesses and ailments. In its yoga teacher training programs, the Ekam Yoga team places a strong emphasis on schedules and follow-ups, ensuring that each student receives unbiased individual attention based on their requirements and the progression of their yogic abilities.

The instructors at Ekam Yoga are skilled professionals with a wealth of knowledge who have educated tens of thousands of minds and souls. Their goal is to turn yoga enthusiasts into qualified professionals in yoga who can inspire others to teach yoga to the rest of the globe. Ekam Yoga offers an outstanding Yoga Instructor course that results in individuals receiving a certification certificate they can later use to develop a career with its Yoga Alliance Certificate, enabling them to become a professional yoga therapist as well as an instructor of yoga.

