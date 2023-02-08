Traders Guruji is Promoting Inclusivity in the Indian investment Arena Through Their Fintech Services

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], February 8: Stock markets evolved considerably over the last several decades from simpleton broker tradings in the 12th century. Currently, the entire stock market industry is worth over 100 trillion US dollars. Despite being such a thriving industry, players who tasted success in the stock market are fairly few. The field is often associated with huge risks and uncertain outcomes, historically inhibiting enthusiasts from actively participating in the market.

At Traders Guruji Global Consultancy Private Limited., this inherent inhibition with the stock market is finding the right solutions. Traders Guruji offers everything from efficient finance-related educational courses to trading and stock market-related services. Above all, they are the only fintech company in India that provides currency trading services with legal and reputed Indian brokers.

Their team, headed by the CEO and MD, Mr. C.S Pattnaik himself, aims and strives to deliver various stock market services to clients and empower even beginners to succeed in the field.

Hailing from Odisha, India, Mr. Pattnaik maintains a high profile in the investment field with over seven years of expertise and rightfully guides clients to their desired outcomes. He has first-hand work experience with the real-time functioning of the stock market, as he worked as a stock market and investment consultant at the National Stock Exchange of India Limited for four years.

Conceived in March 2020 as a Fintech startup, their clientele primarily consists of beginners in the stock market looking for guidance and experts in the field who need the latest insights on the market. This ability to cater to varying clientele’s needs distinguishes Traders Guruji from the rest of the stock market service providers and is the reason for their incomparable growth as an organization within just three years.

Traders Guruji offers three innovative online courses for beginners to understand better the stock market industry’s working and profit-making strategies. The courses simplify the basic working principles of the stock market and make them easy to understand for even beginners.

The Level 1 Currency Trading Course is available in a recorded format and is undoubtedly one of the best entry-level currency trading courses currently available online. The Eye-Opener Stock Market course is another entry-level online course dedicated explicitly to stock market enthusiasts. The course introduces and details the basics associated with the field and how to successfully sustain in the stock market.

The Elite Stock Market Trading Course is a master class on the deeper nuances of the stock market and how to make a solid career and a solid income source out of it. It is inarguably the most comprehensive online course on the Indian stock market. For clients who need a quick fix for their queries and problems related to the stock market, Traders Guruji organizes a two-hour webinar that educates and makes them aware of the what’s and what’s not of the stock market.

Traders Guruji offers various stock market services and functions as a one-stop solution for all stock market-related queries. They help you open a fully functional free Demat account from the most successful Indian discount brokers. The services also extend to maintaining the accounts with a guaranteed percentage of returns.

The team at Traders Guruji extends their helping hands to guide through currency trading in international Forex. Their high margin leverage ensures high returns and stable performance for the clients at Forex.

The online platform of Traders Guruji offers the provision to subscribe to their premium services. The premium feature offers daily intraday calls and updates on the performance and possibilities of the equities and investments and helps the clients invest and sell accordingly. The premium services have an impressive 90% accuracy in intraday calls, one of the highest in the section.

The current investment milieu is all about competition. And amidst all these cut-throat competitions, Traders Guruji expects and extends to be a silver lining where people find help, guidance, and support to succeed in their field of choice. In other words, Traders Guruji is reimagining the investment topography in the Indian stock market via inclusive guidance and content sharing.

Connect with them at Info@tradersguruji.com, cspattnaikofficial@gmail.com

