TPES Expands its Global Design Office in Pune

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], February 21: TPES, A Kulkarni & Stromberger Company based out of Pune recently inaugurated its expanded office facility at Pune IT Park. The new facility which has a capacity of 110, will house the current 70+ Engineers & Experts of TPES and the new engineers that it intends to recruit. The inauguration function held on 3rd February saw the participation of many senior dignities from the Industry and the TPES employees with their families.

Since its start, the company has been growing fast, executing engineering projects for Chemical & Pharmaceutical Industry in India, Indonesia, Middle east & Europe. Within a short span of less than a year the company has grown from 10 to 70 employees and intends to grow to 200+ engineers by 2024. The company is aggressively hiring young as well as experienced Engineers from the region providing a fantastic opportunity to talented individuals to join a fast-growing company. Engineers from various branches like Chemical, Mechanical, Civil, Electrical, Instrumentation etc. will get opportunity to work on Complex domestic projects and international projects giving opportunity to work alongside their peers from Europe.

“We are growing and growing with stable financial results. We see ourselves a 200+ people company in next 2 years from the current strength of 70+. The initial success in acquiring new clients and execution of their projects has laid the foundation of our growth. Some very challenging assignments like feasibility studies, process scale up, conceptual planning have been successfully completed giving the clients confidence in our capabilities. The access we have to the technology & process knowhow in Europe we are able to provide best available technology to Indian manufacturing companies with localization done by utilizing the enormous engineering talent in India. ” said Peter Stromberger.

Sunil Kulkarni outlined the company’s vision saying “TPES is a company run and owned by Engineers with management awarding company shares to its key employees giving them opportunity to grow with the company. We are already seeing a good success in the Indian market wherein we have been entrusted by our clients in Chemical & Pharmaceutical sectors to carry out engineering for their large capex projects.Apart from India, we are working for European projects and are keen to acquire projects in other regions of Asia like Middle east, South east Asia. Based on my experience in India, Pune is the right location for us to get the required Engineering talent for our international projects. We are however looking at other cities in India for establishing our design centers to go closer to the client project locations.”

Trichemie Plant Engineering solutions (TPES) has expertise in process industry doing Feasibility studies, Concept Designs, Basic & Detailed Engineering and Project Management Services. The Directors of the company Mr. Peter Stromberger & Mr. Sunil Kulkarni who have been working together for last 15 years in the Engineering industry come with a vast experience of managing Engineering companies in Europe & India.

